50 Cent-Produced Legal Drama, Multi-Cam ‘United We Fall’ Picked Up to Pilot at ABC

ABC has ordered pilots for the Isaac Wright Jr. drama produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and the comedy “United We Fall.”

The untitled drama is a serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The series is inspired by Wright’s own life.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc banner along with Wright, Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan via Doug Robinson Productions. Hank Steinberg is the writer and executive producer on the project. George Tillman Jr. will executive produce and direct the pilot. Sony Pictures Television will produce along with ABC Studios.

“United We Fall” is a multi-cam family sitcom that shows how, when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

Julius “Goldy” Sharpe will write and executive produce with Julia Gunn and Seth Gordon also executive producing. Sony Pictures and ABC Studios will also produce this pilot.