50 Cent-Produced Animated Black Superhero Series in the Works at Lionsgate, Quibi

Will Thorne

50 Cent Power Golden Globes
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is expanding his TV credits to animation.

The actor-producer-rapper is set to executive produce an animated Black superhero series titled “Trill League” which hails from Lionsgate and is set up at Quibi.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Anthony Piper, “Trill League” combines the worlds of superheroes, anime and hip hop culture. The series, co-created, written and executive produced by Jameel Saleem and Piper, is being exec produced by Jackson and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Jermaine Johnson. 3 Arts and Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television are producing in association with Lionsgate TV.

Below is the more detailed description for the show:

“In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, ‘Trill League’ is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds. Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.”

The series is one of dozens of series in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in ‘Trill League,’ looking forward to sharing it soon,” said Jackson.

Led by former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the short form platform is attracting A-list talent across the board, and has announced a slew of projects including just yesterday an adventure series with Zac Efron.Other Quibi partners include Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick, Anna Kendrick, Doug Liman, Laurence Fishburne and Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media. The short form content platform has also ordered shows featuring Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle and Idris Elba, as well as a remake of MTV’s “Punk’d.”

