Fox’s ‘24’ to Be Remade in Japan for TV Asahi

Action drama “24” is headed to Japan – not on an international mission for Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer, but in a local remake for free-TV player TV Asahi.

The Japanese broadcaster announced the deal with Fox’s TV distribution arm, 20th Century Fox TV Distribution, and has struck an agreement to air a remake of the counterterrorism drama series, which plays out in real time over 24 hours over the course of a season. TV Asahi will make a 24-episode series.

It is the first scripted format agreement between TV Asahi and Fox TV distribution and the second remake deal for “24,” which launched on the Fox broadcast network in the U.S. in 2001 and ran for nine seasons.

It has previously been localized in India, where it was produced by, and starred, Anil Kapoor. The show ran for two seasons on the Viacom-backed Colors channel and went on to scoop several awards locally. The Indian version went out in 50 territories, and the Japanese series is also expected to find an international audience.

There is no casting information yet for the Japanese “24,” which will air in 2020 as part of TV Asahi’s 60th anniversary slate. The original U.S. version was produced by Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television. It won 20 Emmy Awards over its long run.