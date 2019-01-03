Golden Globes 2019 Presenters Include Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Saoirse Ronan

Harrison Ford, Lupita Nyong’o, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell, and Halle Berry are among the stars set to present awards at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards telecast on Jan. 6.

Other celebrity presenters for the night include: Chadwick Boseman, Saoirse Ronan, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Idris Elba, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Taraji P. Henson, Felicity Huffman, Allison Janney, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and air live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT and 8-11 p.m. ET.

Ford is a recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award as well as a four-time Golden Globes nominee, mostly recently in 1995 for “Sabrina.” Nyong’o was nominated for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture in 2014 for “12 Years A Slave,” a role that went on to win her the Oscar. Oldman won the Golden Globe last year for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for “Darkest Hour.”

Sam Rockwell took home the best supporting actor in a motion picture award for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” last year. Halle Berry is a four-time Golden Globes nominee, having won best performance by an actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” in 2000.

(Pictured: Chadwick Boseman)