Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Television’s biggest night is currently underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are expected to be big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards, but a handful of small-screen favorites are also vying for top prizes.

Among drama series, the epic conclusion to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is contending with FX’s “Pose,” AMC-BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” HBO’s “Succession” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

On the comedy front, “Maisel” will take on the final season of HBO’s “Veep,” as well as HBO’s “Barry,” Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.”

Check out the full winners list below (updating live):

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)



Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Competition Program



“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)



Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry”, “The Audition,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)

“The Big Bang Theory,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” Prime Video (Dan Palladino)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “All Alone,” Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Directing for a Drama Series

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Daina Reid)

“Killing Eve,” “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)

“Ozark,” “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Stephen Frears)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Johan Renck)

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime (Ben Stiller)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Glory,” FX Networks (Jessica Yu)

“Fosse/Version,” “Who’s Got the Pain,” FX Networks (Thomas Kail)

“When They See Us,” Netflix, Ava DuVernay

Directing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” “Waiting for the Artist,” IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

“Drunk History,” “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Comedy Central (Derek Waters)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Psychics,” HBO (Paul Pennolino)

“Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” NBC (Don Roy King)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

“Who Is America?,” “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO, (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

“PEN15,” “Anna Ishii-Peters,” (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)

“Russian Doll,” “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)

“Russian Doll,” “A Warm Body,” Netflix (Allison Silverman)

“The Good Place,” “Janet(s),” NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)

“Veep,” “Veep,” HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Winner,” AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)

“Bodyguard,” “Episode 1,” Netflix (Jed Mercurio)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Killing Eve,” “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)

“Succession,” “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Craig Mazin)

“Escape at Dannemora,” “Episode 6,” Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Providence,” FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)

“When They See Us,” “Part Four,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” IFC

“Full Frontal With Sam Bee,” TBS

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“Late Night With Seth Meyers,” NBC

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS