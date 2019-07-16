×

2019 Emmy Nominations Did Right By a Great Year in Comedy (Column)

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Russian Doll
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Even before the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced, the biggest and most obvious story belonged to the fact that last year’s drama nominees almost completely cleared the way for the final season of “Game of Thrones.” But for as weak as the drama categories are overall (give or take a “Pose”), the comedy categories have rarely had stiffer competition than they did this year, as creators innovated the genre into thrilling new shapes. Comedy was so good this year, in fact, that disappointment in the Emmy nominees seemed inevitable…until it didn’t.

By the time the final outstanding comedy nominees were announced Tuesday morning, it was clear that the Television Academy is eager to honor the kind of series that reveal the depth of what comedy can do. Sure, the overwhelming love for HBO’s “Veep” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was unsurprising. On the other hand, almost everything else in the comedy categories was a breath of badly needed fresh air. HBO’s pitch black “Barry” expanded its presence beyond the twofer of Bill Hader and Henry Winkler with nominations for extremely good and worthy co-stars Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Stephen Root. Netflix’s twisty thriller “Russian Doll,” a deliberately strange blend of comedy and tragedy, cleaned up with deserved nods for writing, directing, and co-creator Natasha Lyonne in the highly competitive outstanding actress category. NBC’s “The Good Place,” which has proved the power of highly serialized comedies, landed its first outstanding comedy nod. Pop TV’s warmhearted Canadian comedy “Schitt’s Creek” managed to crack into three major categories, including nominations for industry legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. Maybe most surprising is the enormous impact of Amazon’s “Fleabag,” which firmly established creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a force by recognizing not just her and her director’s contributions, but all her female co-stars for their resonant performances.

Related

Of course, even a cursory glance at the major comedy categories reveals that the nominations could still stand to be more inclusive. Previous nominees like Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae were bumped, while Justina Machado and Rita Moreno continue to get snubbed for their deft “One Day At A Time” performances. And in a truly just world, scene-stealing turns from actors like Maya Erskine (“Pen15”), Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”), William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”), and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll”) would get the tangible credit they deserve.

If you look beyond the main category, however, there are still some wonderful surprises. Intriguing new shows got encouraging support in categories like Writing (“Pen15”) and short form/comedy (Netflix’s “Special”). There are welcome first nominations for long deserving parties in categories from best animated program (“BoJack Horseman” and “Big Mouth”), to writing (“The Good Place”), to outstanding guest actress (Fiona Shaw and Kristin Scott Thomas). Hell, one of John Mulaney and Seth Meyers’ more demented “Documentary Now!” collaborations even got some love in the original music/lyrics category for their spot-on Stephen Sondheim parody, a motormouthed interlude called “Holiday Party (I Did A Little Cocaine Tonight).” TV comedy right now is wild and weird and unafraid to push what the medium can do, and it’s as startling as it is exciting to see the Emmy nominations actually reflect it.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More TV

  • Russian Doll

    2019 Emmy Nominations Did Right By a Great Year in Comedy (Column)

    Even before the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced, the biggest and most obvious story belonged to the fact that last year’s drama nominees almost completely cleared the way for the final season of “Game of Thrones.” But for as weak as the drama categories are overall (give or take a “Pose”), the comedy categories have [...]

  • Big Little Lies Stranger Things

    Here's Why 'Big Little Lies' and 'Stranger Things' Weren't Nominated for 2019 Emmys

    Meryl Streep joined “Big Little Lies” this season, and “Stranger Things” broke a Netflix record — so why didn’t either show score an Emmy nomination? Every year, critically acclaimed and fan-favorite shows are noticeably omitted from the Emmy nominations, but not because they were snubbed. It’s because they’re not eligible.  Related Here's Why 'Big Little [...]

  • Game of Thrones Finale

    'Game of Thrones' Emmy Love Confounds the Show's Critics (Column)

    Today’s widespread Emmy recognition for “Game of Thrones” — now the most-Emmy-nominated series for a single season, a record that it seems odd the heavily-decorated drama didn’t already have — comes in most senses as no surprise. This series is both an awards favorite, having won the top prize at the ceremony for its last [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss Handmaid's Tale

    Emmys 2019: Writing, Directing Nominations Far From Parity

    While big name television writers and directors including Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ava DuVernay saw Emmy nominations this year, overall, the state of parity in such behind-the-scenes nods is far from being achieved. Looking closely at the directing fields for scripted series this year, the drama category is 75% male and 25% female nominees, while the [...]

  • Emmy Queen Bey? Beyonce's 'Homecoming' Lands

    Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' Documentary Lands Six Emmy Nominations

    It’s going to be a busy awards season for Beyonce. She could be up for Grammys or Oscars in the next six months, but she’s already made a splash with the fresh crop of Emmy nominations. Her documentary/concert movie “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” has been nominated for six Emmys, and a win in most [...]

  • Astronomy Club

    Astronomy Club Sets Netflix Sketch Comedy Series With Kenya Barris Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    The sketch and improv group Astronomy Club has landed a self-titled variety sketch series at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The streamer has given the half-hour series a six episode order. Kenya Barris will executive produce under his Khalabo Ink Society banner at Netflix, with the show falling under the “Black-ish” creator’s overall deal. Daniel [...]

  • tur-soboroff-msnbc

    MSNBC Plans Launch of 'American Swamp' Docuseries with Katy Tur, Jacob Soboroff

    Katy Tur and Jacob Soboroff have been talking to each other since they were teenagers growing up around Los Angeles. Now MSNBC audiences will get to see them discuss what are likely to be much more serious subjects. The two NBC News journalists will lead the new four-part MSNBC documentary series “American Swamp,” which launches [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad