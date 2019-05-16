2019-2020 Fall Broadcast Schedule

The 2019-2020 broadcast season will be here before we know it, and the schedule for the season has several compelling match ups to offer.

The final seasons of multiple shows will bow this fall, while several freshman shows will find themselves facing stiff competition in their timeslots. Likewise, some returning shows have been shuffled to slots that do not portend well for their futures.

NBC’s new legal drama “Bluff City Law” is getting the choice post-“Voice” timeslot, putting it up against ABC powerhouse “The Good Doctor” and CBS’ own legal drama, “Bull.” “Bull” has seen steep declines in its ratings during its third season, however, with the accusations of sexual misconduct against series lead Michael Weatherly not helping matters.

Fox will use its hit drama “9-1-1” to launch the serial killer profiler drama “Prodigal Son.” CBS will then use returning comedy “The Neighborhood” to launch the new Chuck Lorre comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola,” with that show then leading into new legal drama “All Rise.” The 9pm timeslot is OK but certainly not great for the drama, as the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” debuted in the same spot last season to only moderate ratings success.

Both CBS and NBC are keeping their Tuesdays intact going into next season, while the rest of the broadcasters are making noticeable changes. The final seasons of both “Arrow” and “Empire” will go head-to-head with NBC powerhouse “This Is Us” on Tuesday nights, which may not bode well for the swan songs of the signature dramas. Also bowing at 9pm is the “Black-ish” prequel “Mixed-ish,” which interestingly will lead into its mothership series rather than the other way around. ABC’s new drama “Emergence” will then contend with the popular medical drama “New Amsterdam” at 10.

The CW and Fox are both launching freshman shows behind established hits Wednesdays this fall. “The Masked Singer” moves to fall in an effort to launch freshman Fox drama “Not Just Me.” “Not Just Me” will be up against The CW’s freshman offering “Nancy Drew,” which is getting a juicy lead in courtesy of “Riverdale.” ABC is keeping its Wednesday comedy block together, with the final season of “Modern Family” set to air this fall. NBC’s “Chicago PD” and CBS’ “SWAT” will then face off with new ABC drama “Stumptown,” which is a cop show of sorts starring Cobie Smulders.

The biggest news on fall Thursdays is “Young Sheldon.” With parent program “The Big Bang Theory” officially done, the single-cam prequel moves into the timeslot occupied by its multi-cam progenitor. “Young Sheldon” will then help launch fellow single-cam “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins.” After “Mom,” CBS will then debut the multi-cam Patricia Heaton comedy “Carol’s Second Act” followed by the supernatural drama “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King.

At ABC, “A Million Little Things” moves to a new night and time with a nice post-“Grey’s Anatomy” slot. NBC is tweaking its Thursday comedy block with new additions “Perfect Harmony” and “Sunnyside,” with the former launching after “Superstore” and the latter after “The Good Place.”

“American Housewife” moves to ABC Fridays this fall, taking over “Fresh Off the Boat’s” former timeslot. “Fresh Off the Boat” will then move to the timeslot previously occupied by the recently canceled “Speechless.” On CBS, “Magnum P.I.” moves to Fridays to team up with fellow Lenkov-verse entry “Hawaii Five-O.” The biggest move of the season will be the launch of WWE’s “SmackDown Live.”

Fox is continuing its “Animation Domination” strategy Sundays, slotting new series “Bless the Harts” immediately after “The Simpsons.” “Bob’s Burgers” then shifts to 9 p.m., leading into “Family Guy.” ABC will launch the reboot of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” with Tiffany Haddish as part of their Sunday reality block, while “The Rookie” moves to Sunday in a not-so-sweet 10 p.m. slot that has not boded well for past occupants.

