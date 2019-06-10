×
2018-2019 TV Season Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Masked Singer' in Three-Way Tie

Will Thorne

"The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Marissa (Lindsey Kraft) and Zack (Brian Thomas Smith). Penny tries to seduce an abstaining Leonard to ruin his "donation" for her ex-boyfriend, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), and his wife, Marissa (Lindsey Kraft). Also, Wolowitz, Bernadette, Anu (Rati Gupta) and Koothrappali turn Koothrappali's canceled bachelor party into a couple's trip aboard the "vomit comet," on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Feb. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keith Carradine returns as Penny's father, Wyatt. Photo: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2019 WBEI. All rights reserved.
The final Live+7 numbers for the 2018-2019 TV season are in.

Discounting any football content, which once again dwarfed all other programming on TV, there was a three-way tie for the biggest series of the year in the key 18-49 demographic.

One of those shows is “The Big Bang Theory,” which ended it 12-season run and was boosted by a massive ratings push in the last two or three episodes, another is “This Is Us,” whose third season consistently topped the ratings charts throughout the year, and finally the third series is “The Masked Singer.” The music competition series on Fox came out of nowhere and ended level with its scripted rivals on an average Live+7 rating of 3.8.

This Is Us” was the largest grower of the three, gaining an average of 90% in delayed per episode as opposed to 65% for “Big Bang” and 46% for “Masked Singer.”

In terms of total viewership, “The Big Bang Theory” comfortably came out on top with just over 18 million total viewers per episode on Live+7, followed by its CBS counterpart “NCIS” with 15.9 milliton total viewers and its spinoff series “Young Sheldon” with 14.7 million total viewers.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below for the season.

Top 25 Shows Live+7 Adults 18-49

Program Network Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 2.0 3.8 +1.8 +90%
BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 2.3 3.8 +1.5 +65%
MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 2.6 3.8 +1.2 +46%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81%
MANIFEST NBC 1.3 2.8 +1.5 +115%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53%
GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 1.1 2.5 +1.4 +127%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85%
911 FOX 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85%
BACHELOR, THE ABC 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33%
CONNERS, THE ABC 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +44%
BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35%
NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100%
SURVIVOR CBS 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47%
AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29%
CHICAGO PD NBC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75%
MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122%
EMPIRE FOX 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54%
VOICE NBC 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25%
NCIS CBS 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58%
CHICAGO MED NBC 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58%
BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125%
MOM CBS 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50%

Top 25 Shows Live+7 Total Viewers

Program Network Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 13281 18063 +4782 +36%
NCIS CBS 12099 15893 +3794 +31%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11194 14717 +3523 +31%
THIS IS US NBC 8337 13798 +5461 +66%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 8435 12833 +4398 +52%
FBI CBS 9083 12684 +3601 +40%
GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 6682 12642 +5960 +89%
MANIFEST NBC 6488 12607 +6119 +94%
AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 10123 12394 +2271 +22%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 8100 11661 +3561 +44%
MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 8136 11566 +3430 +42%
BULL CBS 6711 11344 +4633 +69%
CHICAGO MED NBC 8237 11260 +3023 +37%
CHICAGO PD NBC 7048 11141 +4093 +58%
NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 5919 11050 +5131 +87%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 7286 10830 +3544 +49%
60 MINUTES CBS 10244 10770 +526 +5%
VOICE NBC 8965 10746 +1781 +20%
OT, THE FOX 10600 10639 +39 +0%
MOM CBS 7992 10321 +2329 +29%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 7443 10158 +2715 +36%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 7314 10126 +2812 +38%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 6781 10118 +3337 +49%
911 FOX 5876 10065 +4189 +71%
CONNERS, THE ABC 7463 9963 +2500 +33%

