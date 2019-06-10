2018-2019 TV Season Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Masked Singer’ in Three-Way Tie

The final Live+7 numbers for the 2018-2019 TV season are in.
Discounting any football content, which once again dwarfed all other programming on TV, there was a three-way tie for the biggest series of the year in the key 18-49 demographic.
One of those shows is “The Big Bang Theory,” which ended it 12-season run and was boosted by a massive ratings push in the last two or three episodes, another is “This Is Us,” whose third season consistently topped the ratings charts throughout the year, and finally the third series is “The Masked Singer.” The music competition series on Fox came out of nowhere and ended level with its scripted rivals on an average Live+7 rating of 3.8.
“This Is Us” was the largest grower of the three, gaining an average of 90% in delayed per episode as opposed to 65% for “Big Bang” and 46% for “Masked Singer.”
In terms of total viewership, “The Big Bang Theory” comfortably came out on top with just over 18 million total viewers per episode on Live+7, followed by its CBS counterpart “NCIS” with 15.9 milliton total viewers and its spinoff series “Young Sheldon” with 14.7 million total viewers.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below for the season.
Top 25 Shows Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Program
|Network
|Live+SD A18-49
|Live+7 A18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|2.0
|3.8
|+1.8
|+90%
|BIG BANG THEORY, THE
|CBS
|2.3
|3.8
|+1.5
|+65%
|MASKED SINGER, THE
|FOX
|2.6
|3.8
|+1.2
|+46%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|1.6
|2.9
|+1.3
|+81%
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|1.3
|2.8
|+1.5
|+115%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|1.7
|2.6
|+0.9
|+53%
|GOOD DOCTOR, THE
|ABC
|1.1
|2.5
|+1.4
|+127%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|1.3
|2.4
|+1.1
|+85%
|911
|FOX
|1.3
|2.4
|+1.1
|+85%
|BACHELOR, THE
|ABC
|1.8
|2.4
|+0.6
|+33%
|CONNERS, THE
|ABC
|1.6
|2.3
|+0.7
|+44%
|BIG BROTHER-WED
|CBS
|1.7
|2.3
|+0.6
|+35%
|NEW AMSTERDAM
|NBC
|1.1
|2.2
|+1.1
|+100%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|1.5
|2.2
|+0.7
|+47%
|AGT CHAMPIONS
|NBC
|1.7
|2.2
|+0.5
|+29%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|1.1
|2.1
|+1.0
|+91%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|1.2
|2.1
|+0.9
|+75%
|MILLION LITTLE THINGS
|ABC
|0.9
|2.0
|+1.1
|+122%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|1.3
|2.0
|+0.7
|+54%
|VOICE
|NBC
|1.6
|2.0
|+0.4
|+25%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.2
|1.9
|+0.7
|+58%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|1.2
|1.9
|+0.7
|+58%
|BACHELORETTE, THE
|ABC
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|0.8
|1.8
|+1.0
|+125%
|MOM
|CBS
|1.2
|1.8
|+0.6
|+50%
Top 25 Shows Live+7 Total Viewers
|Program
|Network
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|BIG BANG THEORY, THE
|CBS
|13281
|18063
|+4782
|+36%
|NCIS
|CBS
|12099
|15893
|+3794
|+31%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|11194
|14717
|+3523
|+31%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|8337
|13798
|+5461
|+66%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|8435
|12833
|+4398
|+52%
|FBI
|CBS
|9083
|12684
|+3601
|+40%
|GOOD DOCTOR, THE
|ABC
|6682
|12642
|+5960
|+89%
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|6488
|12607
|+6119
|+94%
|AGT CHAMPIONS
|NBC
|10123
|12394
|+2271
|+22%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|8100
|11661
|+3561
|+44%
|MASKED SINGER, THE
|FOX
|8136
|11566
|+3430
|+42%
|BULL
|CBS
|6711
|11344
|+4633
|+69%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|8237
|11260
|+3023
|+37%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|7048
|11141
|+4093
|+58%
|NEW AMSTERDAM
|NBC
|5919
|11050
|+5131
|+87%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|7286
|10830
|+3544
|+49%
|60 MINUTES
|CBS
|10244
|10770
|+526
|+5%
|VOICE
|NBC
|8965
|10746
|+1781
|+20%
|OT, THE
|FOX
|10600
|10639
|+39
|+0%
|MOM
|CBS
|7992
|10321
|+2329
|+29%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|7443
|10158
|+2715
|+36%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|7314
|10126
|+2812
|+38%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|6781
|10118
|+3337
|+49%
|911
|FOX
|5876
|10065
|+4189
|+71%
|CONNERS, THE
|ABC
|7463
|9963
|+2500
|+33%