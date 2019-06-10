2018-2019 TV Season Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Masked Singer’ in Three-Way Tie

The final Live+7 numbers for the 2018-2019 TV season are in.

Discounting any football content, which once again dwarfed all other programming on TV, there was a three-way tie for the biggest series of the year in the key 18-49 demographic.

One of those shows is “The Big Bang Theory,” which ended it 12-season run and was boosted by a massive ratings push in the last two or three episodes, another is “This Is Us,” whose third season consistently topped the ratings charts throughout the year, and finally the third series is “The Masked Singer.” The music competition series on Fox came out of nowhere and ended level with its scripted rivals on an average Live+7 rating of 3.8.

“This Is Us” was the largest grower of the three, gaining an average of 90% in delayed per episode as opposed to 65% for “Big Bang” and 46% for “Masked Singer.”

In terms of total viewership, “The Big Bang Theory” comfortably came out on top with just over 18 million total viewers per episode on Live+7, followed by its CBS counterpart “NCIS” with 15.9 milliton total viewers and its spinoff series “Young Sheldon” with 14.7 million total viewers.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below for the season.

Top 25 Shows Live+7 Adults 18-49

Program Network Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 2.0 3.8 +1.8 +90% BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 2.3 3.8 +1.5 +65% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 2.6 3.8 +1.2 +46% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 1.6 2.9 +1.3 +81% MANIFEST NBC 1.3 2.8 +1.5 +115% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 1.1 2.5 +1.4 +127% MODERN FAMILY ABC 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% 911 FOX 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% BACHELOR, THE ABC 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% CONNERS, THE ABC 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +44% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% SURVIVOR CBS 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29% CHICAGO PD NBC 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% EMPIRE FOX 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% VOICE NBC 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% NCIS CBS 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% CHICAGO MED NBC 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% MOM CBS 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50%

Top 25 Shows Live+7 Total Viewers