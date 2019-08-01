×

'13 Reasons Why' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season, Season 3 to Launch in August

13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season, Variety has learned.

Season 4 is currently in production and will feature the core cast’s graduation from Liberty High. In addition, Season 3 of the controversial series will debut on Aug. 23 and will consist of 13 episodes.

Season 3 will pick up eight months after the events of the previous season. It will focus on Clay (Dylan Minnette), Tony (Christian Navarro), Jessica (Alisha Boe), Alex (Miles Heizer), Justin (Justin Foley), and Zach (Ross Butler) find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler (Devin Druid) move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.

According to an individual with knowledge of the plot, there will be no suicide in Season 3.

The series also stars Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong. Amy Hargreaves, and Grace Saif. Brian Yorkey created the series and serves as showrunner and executive produce alongside Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content for Netflix.

Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, while subsequent seasons have been original stories. Season 1 was highly controversial due to its depictions of teen suicide, but was nevertheless praised by most critics. Season 2 was widely panned, however, and currently holds just a 25% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was announced two weeks ago that Netflix had edited the scene in Season 1 in which Hannah (Katherine Langford) commits suicide. The scene now shows Hannah staring at her own reflection in the mirror before cutting to her parents’ reaction in a later scene, omitting the graphic depiction of her death.

“We’ve heard from many young people that ’13 Reasons Why’ encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

