ZDF Enterprises Acquires Dutch Company Off the Fence

CREDIT: Off the Fence

Aiming to expand its reach in the factual content landscape, ZDF Enterprises has fully acquired Off the Fence, a leading Dutch production and distribution company dedicated to non-fiction programming.

Off the Fence Productions has created over 500 hours of TV content across a wide range of genres, including science, history, human stories and natural history. Boasting a catalogue of over 6,500 hours, the company has delivered programming to global broadcasters, including History Channel, MTV, BBC, Channel 4, MSNBC, PBS, National Geographic Channel, Discovery, The Weather Channel and ZDF.

Some of its recent titles include the documentaries “Untamed Romania,” and “BESA: The Promise,” about the men and women of Albania who faced down the Nazis and saved the lives of nearly two thousand Jews.

Under the deal, Off the Fence’s CEO and founder Ellen Windemuth will stay in office as CEO.

“We are very excited to join such a clever and dynamic group. We have worked closely together for twenty years, and there is a lot of mutual respect,” said Windemuth, who is also the chairperson of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Summit. “We have developed a synergistic common strategy, and I look forward to realizing it together,” said Windemuth.

Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDF Enterprises, said Windemuth has been a “valued partner of ZDF Enterprises in general and for ZDFE.unscripted in particular for many years.”

“We have always admired her innovative strength, creative spirit and economical power. For all of us, it was the next logical step in our partnership to join forces and networks in order to enable us to jointly be even more successful in the future,” said the executive.

Off the Fence has sales offices in Amsterdam, London, Cape Town and Mainz.

