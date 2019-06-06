×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmy Contenders Need to Find Ways to Build Oscar-Style Buzz (Column)

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones
CREDIT: Helen Sloan/HBO

Why should the film folks have all the fun? In features, the Oscar race is the stuff of constant conversation as contenders are continually placed on the field — first at various film festivals, then at a litany of awards shows before the Academy Awards picks the ultimate season-ending victors. 

In TV, the Emmy march isn’t nearly as robust, and there are plenty of reasons for that. For the longest time, TV festivals weren’t necessary to expose audiences to the few new or lesser-seen shows, and Emmy campaigns were pointless when the same programs kept winning year after year. 

That’s all changed, but Emmy season hasn’t caught up to the new order of things just yet. There’s very little pomp and circumstance in the months leading up to the Emmys, and that’s why audiences may feel less invested in the races — and ratings aren’t close what they are for the Oscars.

Yet there’s plenty of drama to be had at this year’s Emmys: Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” beat out “Veep” for top comedy? Can “RuPaul’s Drag Race” continue to sashay roughshod over the unscripted competition race? How dominant will “Game of Thrones” be?

Related

Although Emmy campaigning has become a big-budget affair, rivaling — if not surpassing — the Oscar race in terms of expenditures, there isn’t yet a clear path for shows to take a “road to the Emmys.” But that’s beginning to change. 

Emmy season arguably begins in January with the Golden Globes and the various guild kudos (the SAG Awards being the most notable), and thanks to their position in the calendar year, those awards are often the first to get the chance to recognize new shows (think “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

But after that, the excitement dries up. Awards strategist Rich Licata suggests borrowing a page out of the big-screen handbook: “TV needs to start claiming a portion of sacred movie real estate” and aggressively hone in on traditionally film-focused festivals in winter and early spring, he says.

Those fests’ TV output has been lackluster so far. Sundance and SXSW can’t quite figure out what to do with the small screen, while Cannes is a snob to the form (save for auteurs who claim they’re making “13-hour movies” rather than series). Such festivals would be wise to embrace TV and capitalize on early Emmy campaigns.

But if taking over film events isn’t the answer, the ever-growing calendar of TV festivals in June could easily expand their scope when it comes to being a part of the Emmy race. The month is already bursting at the seams with the ATX Television Festival in Austin; Banff World Media Festival in Banff, Canada; Monte-Carlo TV Festival in Monaco; and SeriesFest in Denver. 

“I do think we’re starting to see more of a ‘road to the Emmys’ type of campaign strategy, with Banff being a part of that,” Banff World Media Festival executive director Jenn Kuzmyk tells me. The event, now in its 40th year, can tout the legacy of its Rockie Awards as “a stamp of approval from the industry,” she says. “And it’s something that’s seen by the people behind the shows as something to build on.” This year’s honorees include “Bodyguard” creator Jed Mercurio and “Barry” star Bill Hader, both of whom are in the hunt for Emmys.  

There’s also room for more kudos. Critics’ Choice Awards tried and failed to launch a June beachhead for its TV awards, opting ultimately to fold them into its January film event. The TV Critics Assn. Awards remains a summer staple for critical acclaim.

The biggest bet on Emmy season comes from MTV, however, with its revamped Movie & TV Awards. Live events VP Vanessa Whitewolf says that adding TV to what was just the MTV Movie Awards — and moving the show to June, at the height of Emmy voting — was “probably one of the best decisions we ever made.”

“We’re smack in the middle of the Emmy pre-nomination window and that was something we did by design because we saw the opportunity for those who were on the Emmy campaign trail,” she says. 

This year, MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees include underdogs like “Schitt’s Creek” and “Sex Education,” which helps add those shows to the awards conversation. 

That’s a start. But there’s room for more, especially later in Emmy season as Academy voters are choosing TV’s best. In the age of Peak TV, the road to the Emmys deserves to be a superhighway. 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

More Voices

  • Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

    Emmy Contenders Need to Find Ways to Build Oscar-Style Buzz (Column)

    Why should the film folks have all the fun? In features, the Oscar race is the stuff of constant conversation as contenders are continually placed on the field — first at various film festivals, then at a litany of awards shows before the Academy Awards picks the ultimate season-ending victors.  In TV, the Emmy march [...]

  • Sandra Oh Is Poised to Make

    Sandra Oh Is Poised to Make Emmy History, but There's a Long Way to Go (Column)

    Last year’s Emmy Awards opened with a number by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, who sang — very tongue-in-cheek — that Hollywood had “solved” its diversity problem. Early in the song, Thompson pointed out that Sandra Oh was the first Asian woman to be nominated for a lead actress Emmy ever. “Thank [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    Latecomers Try to Crash the Emmy Party as the Eligibility Deadline Looms (Column)

    As May comes to a close, a last-minute surge of original TV series, specials and movies is going to keep audiences busy as they head into their summer vacations. The Television Academy cuts off Emmy eligibility on May 31, and many cable networks and streaming services are loading their lineups with under-the-wire contenders — including [...]

  • Elaine May in The Waverly Gallery

    Playwright Kenneth Lonergan on the Genius of His 'Waverly Gallery' Star Elaine May

    When Elaine May agreed to be in my play, “The Waverly Gallery,” naturally I was ecstatic. I had admired her as a director, writer, actor and sketch comedian since high school, when my friend Patsy Broderick made me listen to the album “Nichols and May Examine Doctors.” I didn’t know then that I had already seen Elaine’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad