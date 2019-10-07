×

Youngest Media Expands Into France With Former Shine Executive

Thierry Lachkar

In the run-up to Mipcom, the entertainment company Youngest Media is joining forces with the Paris-based production company Deeply Superficial to create Younger Media France.

Youngest Media was founded in 2016 by David Flynn and Lucas Church, respectively the former CEO/chairman and CCO at Endemol. Headquartered in London, Youngest Media has already delivered several popular formats, including “Small Fortune” and “Game of Clones.”

Deeply Superficial, meanwhile, was founded a year ago by Thierry Lachkar (pictured), the former Shine France founder and CEO. The company has developed a slate of scripted and unscripted projects.

“Youngest Media was set up to be globally facing from day one and, with this latest launch, we now have on-the-
ground presence in three of the world’s major markets, in addition to the growing reach of
our international formats,” said Lucas Church and David Flynn, co-founders of youngest Media.

“In France, we couldn’t have a better partner than Thierry – he is among the best in the business and has proven time and again that he knows how to deliver a hit for his market.”

During his tenure at Shine France, Thierry Lachkar spearheaded some of France’s most popular shows, including the local adaptations of “The Voice,” “The Voice Kids” and “MasterChef.”

“David and Lucas are exceptional creative entrepreneurs who have grown their business by innovating in a fast-changing marketplace,” said Lachkar, who added that youngest Media France will be “bringing world class creativity to
French screens across a diversity of genres and platforms.”

The expansion into France follows Youngest Media’s banner recent launch in Germany. The company will be bringing its new reality format “Battle of the Bands” to Mipcom. The format sees two bands – one of girls and one of guys – living, flirting and competing under one roof. The show will launch in 2020 and will run for six weeks on primetime on RTL II.

