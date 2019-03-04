‘Yellowstone’ to Roll Out Overseas on Paramount Network International

Paramount Network International has acquired the first two seasons of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network original drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (“Wind River”) and starring Kevin Costner.

The series, which launched last year in the U.S., will roll out on Paramount’s channels in the Nordics, Hungary and Poland in the spring, followed by the UK and Latin America in October, and Spain and Italy in early 2020. “Yellowstone” will also be available on Paramount+ in select territories.

“We’re excited to bring this riveting dramatic story to Paramount’s international audiences,” said Jill Offman, executive VP of Paramount Network International. “Coming off its tremendous success in the U.S., as last summer’s most watched series on cable, “Yellowstone” will complement the outstanding line-up on Paramount’s international channels.”

Co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” is headlined by Costner who stars opposite Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The executive producers for “Yellowstone” are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser.

“Yellowstone” is being distributed internationally by 101 Studios and Endeavor Content.