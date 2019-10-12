×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warwick Davis Exec Producing ‘Master Moley’ Special; Jetpack Boards Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Signature/JetPack

Jetpack Distribution has snagged the rights to “Master Moley” and will sell the animated series internationally. There is both a one-off “Master Moley” special and an accompanying series.

The special has a standout voice cast including Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter”), who will also executive produce. Signature Entertainment is selling the special and handling U.K. distribution, while Jetpack is handling the 52-part 11-minute series.

Other stars lending their voices to the special include Julie Walters (“Mamma Mia!”), Gemma Arterton (“Their Finest”), Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Togo Igawa (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) and Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”).

Davis voices the titular mole character. The property was created by James Reatchlous and based upon an original idea conceived as a bedtime story. It follow the adventurous Master Moley, who uncovers a magical book that has the power to bring peace between humans and moles. Davis exec produces alongside Reatchlous, and Tony Nottage, CEO of Nottage Productions, which is making the special and series.

The special is directed by Leon Joosen (“The Little Mermaid”). It is written by Ricky Roxburgh (“Tangled: The Series”) and Arthur Landon (“Side by Side”) with animation by Cosmo-Giantwheel.

“I’ve loved being involved with ‘Master Moley,'” Davis said. “And I’m delighted to be an executive producer on this project, which is a testament to how much I believe in this character and production, and also the future of Master Moley. It’s about establishing him as a character, as a family favorite and hopefully audiences across the world will fall in love with him as much as I have.”

Jetpack will kick off the sales effort at the MipJunior market. “Adults will no doubt love it as much as their kids,” said CEO Dominic Gardiner. “The moles will be burrowing their way into Cannes.”

More TV

  • Warwick Davis to Exec Produce ‘Master

    Warwick Davis Exec Producing ‘Master Moley' Special; Jetpack Boards Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jetpack Distribution has snagged the rights to “Master Moley” and will sell the animated series internationally. There is both a one-off “Master Moley” special and an accompanying series. The special has a standout voice cast including Warwick Davis (“Harry Potter”), who will also executive produce. Signature Entertainment is selling the special and handling U.K. distribution, [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Slams President Donald Trump for Attacks on the Press

    SAG-AFTRA has slammed President Donald Trump — without mentioning him by name — for his extensive attacks on the news media. The union’s resolution included one of Trump’s catch-phrases, “enemy of the people,” which the president has used repeatedly to describe the media. Trump is a member of the union. The performers union passed a [...]

  • Dana Walden Awkwafina Chaka Khan Mariah

    Variety's Power of Women Celebrates Honorees' Voices and Activism

    When Jennifer Aniston was 11, she was casually dismissed from the dinner table by a parental figure “because I ‘didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.’” That belittlement has stayed with the “Friends” and “The Morning Show” star through to adulthood, prompting her to muse at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon on the messages [...]

  • Pusha T and Nicholas Britell Create

    Pusha T Joins Line of 'Succession' by Adding Rap to Nicholas Britell's TV Theme

    After being inundated with requests from fans, composer Nicholas Britell decided to remix the the original main title theme for “Succession.” Hip-hop star Pusha T has added rap vocals to the show’s instrumental theme, creating a new track titled “Puppets (Succession Remix),” released two days before the “Succession” season 2 finale air date Oct. 13. [...]

  • Rebecca Damon SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of

    Rebecca Damon Narrowly Re-Elected SAG-AFTRA Executive VP

    SAG-AFTRA convention delegates have narrowly re-elected Rebecca Damon to a two-year term as executive vice president of the performers union over David Jolliffe. The margin was five votes in an election that took place Friday on the second day of the biennial SAG-AFTRA National Convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The [...]

  • THE BLACKLIST -- "Louis T. Steinhil

    'The Blacklist' Creator on Season 7 as 'Small Family Drama,' Emotional Big Bad

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Louis T. Steinhil (No. 27): Conclusion,” the second episode of the seventh season of “The Blacklist.” Mommie Dearest is officially back in the picture. The second installment of “The Blacklist’s” two-part season opener, “Louis T. Steinhil (No. 27): Conclusion,” was rife with cliffhangers and [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Seeks Dismissal of Agencies' Antitrust Lawsuit

    The Writers Guild of America has filed for a dismissal of the antitrust suit filed by CAA, UTA and WME, which accuses the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. The WGA filed the motion Friday in federal court in Los Angeles and sought a Dec. 6 hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Andre [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad