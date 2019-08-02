×

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Promotes Giorgio Stock

Leo Barraclough

Warner Media Leadership Meeting, Giorgio Stock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jeremy Freeman/WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

Giorgio Stock has taken the new role of president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, distribution and advertising sales, for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Stock, previously president EMEA at Turner, takes on responsibility for all entertainment networks, distribution of all networks, advertising sales and the kids’ networks operations for EMEA and APAC. He will continue to report to WarnerMedia chief revenue officer Gerhard Zeiler.

Stock will be supported by the leadership team of Ricky Ow, president Turner Asia Pacific, Hervé Payan, CEO HBO Europe, and Jonathan Spink, CEO HBO Asia, all of whom now report to him. He continues to be based in London.

Zeiler said: “In his previous role as president, Turner EMEA, Giorgio transformed the organization and built a strong team, who together invested in excellent premium content, created new revenue streams and optimized business operations.”

In addition to Stock, the international executives serving Zeiler are Whit Richardson, president Turner Latin America, and Rani Raad, president CNNI commercial.

