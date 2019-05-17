The Mediapro Studio, Sony Pictures Television, Seal Co-Dev, Co-Pro Deal

Spain’s newly-launched The Mediapro Studio and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have announced a co-development and co-production arrangement which will kick off with upcoming thriller series “Implacables – Mexico.” It’s the first such agreement between the two media high-profile media players.

Under the new deal, which embodies a new era of true co-production and co-distribution, SPT will hold distribution rights on the series for the U.S., Latin America and Canada, with Mediapro distributing to the rest of the world.

“Implacables – Mexico” is the serialized version of project “35 Years and Counting,” a co-creation developed by “Homeland” creator and primetime Emmy Award-winner Ran Tellem, now Mediapro’s head of international content development, and Spanish writer-producer Mariano Baselga.

The series follows four detectives from different generations who band together to track down a serial rapist who has remained active and un-captured for 35 years. Initially hoping a solution will bring closure to a case which has haunted them all throughout their careers, the officers uncover a much larger human trafficking network.

“Ran’s ability to create and tell such compelling and thrilling stories is sure to keep our audiences on the edge of their seats,” said Ana Bond, SPT senior VP and managing director for international and Latin American production in a statement.

According to Tellem, ““Working alongside SPT in creating a premium thriller with the unique backdrop of Mexico City has been an incredible journey.”

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Mediapro, a sports rights broker, services and production-distribution company which is one of Europe’s largest, is plowing energetically into high-end drama series production with top-echelon companies around the world – Netflix, Amazon among global platforms, Disney, Fox and now Sony among studios, and HBO, Turner Latin America, Canal Plus, Sky, and DirecTV, just to name a few pay TV players.

“The Young Pope,” “Locked Up” for Fox in Spain and with Amazon’s the Emmy winning “Six Dreams” soccer docu-series.

Production on “Implacables – Mexico’s” 13 one-hour episodes is slated to kick off this summer in Mexico City.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.