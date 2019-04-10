The Mediapro Studio’s Imagina International Sales Unveils MipTV Deals

Imagina Intl. Sales, the international distribution arm of TV giant The Mediapro Studio, has clinched a flurry of deals at MipTV on titles from a deep and ranging TV catalog.

Soccer club drama thriller “Side Games” (“Todo por el juego”), a Mediapro co-production with DirecTV Latin America, is continuing to attract interest across the globe, after airing on Movistar + in Spain and Sky Mexico.

The Daniel Calparsoro-directed series, written by “The Secret of Their Eyes” novelist Eduardo Sacheri, has been acquired by Global Content and Pickbox for former-Yugoslav territories. TLT (LaTeleTuya) in Venezuela and Tanweer Alliances in Greece have also purchased “Games” rights.

Walter Presents, the joint venture between U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and Global Series Network and a regular client for Mediapro TV drama content, has inked three Mediapro titles for its service in Belgium: “Locked Up,” “Night and Day” and “Lifeline.”

Produced by Globomedia, part of The Mediapro Studio, “Locked Up,” a milestone hit TV drama – in its cable edge, and feminist thrust, and support for the disenfranchised – continues its triumphant international market career, which also takes in its premiere on Hulu Japan on April 23.

Also at the Asian market, Imagina has sold classic Spanish TV primetime series “In The Heart of The Ocean” to South Korea’s BGMC.

Reality show “Love to the Test,” co-produced by Mediapro with Ecuador’s Ecuavisa, will also be seen in Honduras, on Canal 11.