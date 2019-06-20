Spain’s The Mediapro Studio Develops Bioseries on Flamenco Matriarch Lola Flores

Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, the recently-launched content production-distribution giant, has teamed with Argentine-based company Non Stop TV to develop a bioseries on Lola Flores, the Spanish flamenco matriarch.

The project is backed by The Flores Family, with Lolita and Rosario Flores, Lola Flores daughters, attached as executive producers, alongside Mariola Orellana.

The series will recreate in two seasons the life of singer, dancer and actress dubbed as “La Faraona,” from her childhood in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, where she was born in 1923, until her death in Madrid, in 1995.

“Her extraordinary and unique artistic talent, as well as his enormous popularity make her life one of the most fascinating stories ever told to date in a TV series,” The Mediapro Studio said in a statement.

“Lola was a free and indomitable spirit that, thanks to her immense talent and overwhelming personality, went from acting in baptism parties in Jerez to becoming an icon in Spain and Latin America,” the statement added.

The series’ producers aim to reflect the emptiness her death left in Spain and her family, doubly devastated days after Lola’s death by the loss also of her son, also a singer, Antonio Flores. They also promise to reveal aspects of her life that have never been publicly known before.

The Lola Flores bioseries forms part of The Mediapro Studio’s ambitious production roll out, which takes in 34 drama series in production this year, linking it with the leading production forces in the world such as Disney, Netflix, Amazon and HBO.

The Mediapro Studio, launched in March by the 25-year old company Mediapro, is also a powerful sports rights owner and a production services provider.

With 58 venues spread across four continents, 14 of them developing and producing contents, The Mediapro Studio has announced a €200 million ($226 million) investment in TV series, films, entertainment programs, short formats and documentaries.