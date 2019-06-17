×
The Mediapro Studio, ChileVision Sign Co-production Pact, Set ‘El Discipulo del Chef’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ChileVision-y-Mediapro-Studio

MADRID  —  Spanish production powerhouse The Mediapro Studio and Chilean broadcast network ChileVisión, part of  Turner Latin America, have signed a co-production pact, kicked off by “El discípulo del Chef,” an ambitious entertainment format.

One of Mediapro’s big new unscripted plays, the show will be introduced to buyers at October’s Mipcom trade fair. The title aims to set itself apart from other cooking shows by being “different, daring, fresh,” The Mediapro Studio and ChileVisión said in a joint statement on Monday.

The co-production forms part of a five-year, strategic development-production alliance between Turner Latin America and The Mediapro Studio, announced at Miami’s Natpe this January. Aimed at creating novel high-end formats and original programming, the alliance will see the partners invest a total $10 million. First fruit of the partnership, The Mediapro Studio and Turner Latin America are now co-producing scripted series “Las Bravas F.C..”

An unscripted format of 24 episodes designed for prime time – – one indication of the show’s ambition, The Mediapro Studio and ChileVisión said Monday- “El discípulo del Chef” follows wannabe chefs training at the best of establishments. ChileVisión has just opened a casting call. The program will count on the collaboration of prestige chefs. Targeting family audiences, it also aims to inform spectators about cooking and gastronomy.

“The alliance between The Mediapro Studio and Turner Latin America marks an excellent opportunity to yoke our experience and their talent and so contribute to the diffusion of novel quality content in the country, confirming this way our aim of being a leading content producer,” said Laura Fernández Espeso, The Mediapro Studio director of TV.

“We’re very happy to tie down this alliance with The Mediapro Studio, with whom we’ve reached excellent levels of synergy regarding the development of formats and new content opportunities,” said Javier Goldschmeid, ChileVisión director of programming. “Both sides have great teams, ‘El discípulo del Chef’ being the beginning of a longterm collaboration,” he added.

Representing a now classic new Mediapro production model, “Las Bravas F.C.” sees Mediapro bring to the table not only co-financing but screenwriting talent. Spain’s Flipy created the  concept; Spanish and Mexican screenwriters join forces a fiction drama embedded in Mexican realities, as a sexist ex-soccer star is dispatched to train a girls soccer team.

