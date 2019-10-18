×

The Mediapro Studio, America TV Strike Three Series Co-production Alliance

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
FIRMA-ACUERDO-AMERICA-TV-THE-MEDIAPRO-STUDIO-PHOTO
CREDIT: MEDIAPRO

Spanish TV giant The Mediapro Studio has inked a three-year collaboration deal with Argentine broadcaster America TV, aimed at developing, producing and distributing original content.

The agreement will see the production of three series to be distributed in the global market, the companies said Thursday in a statement.

No details of the projects were revealed.

The Mediapro Studio will put the deal through its subsidiary Mediapro Argentina, a pioneering company which has been offering audiovisual content production, creation and development in the region for more than a decade.

“The alliance with The Mediapro Studio comes at a strategic point in time and represents the acknowledgement of the development and production quality and capacity of our teams, not to mention the significant commitment to investment and job creation,” said Sergio Basich, CEO of America TV.

Jose D’Amato, Mediapro Argentina director, said: “We are immensely satisfied with the agreement for the confidence which Grupo América TV has placed in The Mediapro Studio to develop and deliver innovative projects here in Argentina, designed to combine the experience and ability of both companies to capture new markets.”

Aimed to create high-quality global content in association with Spanish and international talent, The Mediapro Studio is continuing its expansion in the region, where it has just teamed, via its Argentine-Chilean operation, with Vice Studios to co-produce crime thriller series “The Cliff,” a ‘Patagonian noir’ created by Martin Hodara (“Black Snow”), Tomás Coste and Enrique Videla (“The Pack,” “Dignity”).

One of Argentina’s top five TV channels, América TV programming is broadcast to Latin America via TV service América Internacional, reaching 1,5 million households in Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Perú and the U.S. América TV forms part of media conglom Grupo América.

More TV

  • FIRMA-ACUERDO-AMERICA-TV-THE-MEDIAPRO-STUDIO-PHOTO

    The Mediapro Studio, America TV Strike Three Series Co-production Alliance

    Spanish TV giant The Mediapro Studio has inked a three-year collaboration deal with Argentine broadcaster America TV, aimed at developing, producing and distributing original content. The agreement will see the production of three series to be distributed in the global market, the companies said Thursday in a statement. No details of the projects were revealed. [...]

  • Trentino Leads By Example With Eco-Friendly

    Trentino Film Commission Leads By Example With Eco-Friendly Program T-Green

    In 2015, Luca Ferrario set out to lead by example. Though many European commissions already offered sustainability programs, none, he felt, did so in ways that could flourish in his own back yard. “Most of my colleagues offered guidelines to follow, only those were not enough, at least not in Italy,” says Ferrario, who is [...]

  • American Son review

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'American Son' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “American Son” starring Kerry Washington and first looks at Dolly Parton’s new anthology series, “Heartstrings.” FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the trailer for “American Son,” which premieres Nov. 1 on the streaming service. Directed by Tony award-winner Kenny Leon, the film is based on the [...]

  • BBC's Little Mix Talent Show to

    BBC's Little Mix Talent Show to Be Produced by Management Firm's New Shingle, ModestTV

    The BBC has confirmed its Little Mix talent show, which the pop band’s management firm, Modest!, will produce through a new banner, ModestTV. “Little Mix The Search” will be exec produced by Andrea Hamilton, who has partnered with the management outfit to launch the new operation. Her entertainment show credits include “The Voice” and “Strictly [...]

  • Monica Beletsky Apple TV Plus

    Apple Sets Overall Deal With Monica Beletsky

    Monica Beletsky is the latest of a small group of content creators to set an overall deal with Apple and their streaming platform, Apple TV Plus. Under the multi-year deal, Beletsky will develop and produce television series exclusively for the streamer. This is the first overall of Beletsky’s career. Her previous credits include “Fargo,” “Friday [...]

  • Saladin Patterson

    Saladin Patterson Inks Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox Television

    Saladin Patterson has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television. Under the multi-year deal, Patterson will develop, write and produce comedy series for network, cable and streaming platforms. He was previously under a development deal at the studio earlier in his career. Patterson is currently an executive producer on the upcoming FX series [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad