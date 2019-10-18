The Mediapro Studio, America TV Strike Three Series Co-production Alliance

Spanish TV giant The Mediapro Studio has inked a three-year collaboration deal with Argentine broadcaster America TV, aimed at developing, producing and distributing original content.

The agreement will see the production of three series to be distributed in the global market, the companies said Thursday in a statement.

No details of the projects were revealed.

The Mediapro Studio will put the deal through its subsidiary Mediapro Argentina, a pioneering company which has been offering audiovisual content production, creation and development in the region for more than a decade.

“The alliance with The Mediapro Studio comes at a strategic point in time and represents the acknowledgement of the development and production quality and capacity of our teams, not to mention the significant commitment to investment and job creation,” said Sergio Basich, CEO of America TV.

Jose D’Amato, Mediapro Argentina director, said: “We are immensely satisfied with the agreement for the confidence which Grupo América TV has placed in The Mediapro Studio to develop and deliver innovative projects here in Argentina, designed to combine the experience and ability of both companies to capture new markets.”

Aimed to create high-quality global content in association with Spanish and international talent, The Mediapro Studio is continuing its expansion in the region, where it has just teamed, via its Argentine-Chilean operation, with Vice Studios to co-produce crime thriller series “The Cliff,” a ‘Patagonian noir’ created by Martin Hodara (“Black Snow”), Tomás Coste and Enrique Videla (“The Pack,” “Dignity”).

One of Argentina’s top five TV channels, América TV programming is broadcast to Latin America via TV service América Internacional, reaching 1,5 million households in Uruguay, Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, Perú and the U.S. América TV forms part of media conglom Grupo América.