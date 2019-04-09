×
Talpa Strikes Multiple TV Format Deals in Spain, Portugal

CREDIT: Atresmedia

Talpa and Madrid-based media giant the Atresmedia Group have strengthened their already solid relationship with the commission of a four brand new TV formats package for Spain, led by Talpa’s newest reality show “Home Alone.”

Further new formats licensed by Atresmedia in Spain take in interactive game show “5 Gold Rings,” reality show “Trouble with the Neighbors,” about neighbors’ quarrels, and senior citizen based smash hit “Around The World With 80-Year Olds.”

Atresmedia became Talpa’s closest TV broadcasting partner in Spain last year, after the DeaPlaneta-controlled group signed as the new home for the worldwide best-selling “The Voice” franchise.

After a standout season, whose final episode airs April 10 on Atresmedia channel Antena 3, “The Voice” is set to return in 2020. A new version of “La Voz Kids” and the brand-new arrival of “La Voz Senior” are expected to air later this year, all produced by Lagardère’s Boomerang TV.

Talpa’s presence in the Iberian market is growing strongly. In Portugal, it has commissioned three formats, all to be produced by Shine Iberia.

Private broadcaster SIC has a brand-new commission with “The Wishing Tree,” a feel-good format in which children make special wishes to help other people.

For its part, state-controlled network RTP has recommissioned “The Voice” and is bringing back “The Voice Kids” after a long pause.

Part of Talpa’s 2019 MipTV line-up, “Home Alone” marks a groundbreaking social experiment involving a group of kids at home and on their own.

The format is set to launch this August on SBS6 in the Netherlands as part of the Fastest Way To The Screen.

This initiative, launched by John de Mol’s Talpa Networks, aims to give format creators from around the world access to screen time in the Netherlands, in return for IP. Talpa Global takes care of the global rollout. “Home Alone” is created by Med&Co and WeMake.

