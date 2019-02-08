×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Talpa Media

Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV.

Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role she will be in charge of daily operations at Talpa Global, responsible for the global rollout and commercialization of the company’s television formats, including talent format “The Voice,” and digital concepts.

On the appointment Meijs said: “Kim has played an extremely important role in determining the strategic agenda of Talpa in a complex media landscape. I am convinced that she is the right person to further roll out Talpa’s full funnel philosophy across the globe.”

ITV acquired Talpa Media, the production company that created global formats including “Big Brother” and “Deal or No Deal,” in March 2015 for $1.17 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to

    Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

    Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV. Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role [...]

  • Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV

    Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV With Nat Geo's 'Hostile Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bear Grylls and the producers of “Hostile Planet” are promising viewers a new type of wildlife show when the series bows on National Geographic on April 1 in the U.S. and around the world in the spring. With the streamers getting into the natural history arena and existing big beasts such as the BBC, Discovery and [...]

  • Albert Finney dead

    Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' Star Nominated for Five Oscars, Dies at 82

    Albert Finney, one of the leading actors of the postwar period, has died after a short illness. He was 82. The robust British performer began as a stage actor before transitioning to film. With his gravely voice and rumbling stare he brought an intense realism to his work, rising to fame in such 1960s classics [...]

  • Julian Fellowes First Emmy

    ITV, Epix Team With 'Downton Abbey' Creators on Julian Fellowes' 'Belgravia'

    ITV on Friday confirmed its order of period drama “Belgravia,” a six-part series from Julian Fellowes that he will adapt from his own 2016 novel. The project re-teams the Oscar- and Emmy-winner with NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, the production company behind Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey.” It will be co-produced by premium cable network Epix. Set in London [...]

  • Speechless

    E4 Acquires ABC’s 'Speechless' for U.K.

    E4 has added ABC sitcom “Speechless” to its U.K. lineup. The entertainment channel of British commercial broadcaster Channel 4, aimed primarily at 16-34-year-olds, has acquired all three seasons of the irreverent comedy which is expected to begin airing soon. “Speechless” stars British actress Minnie Driver as a mom who will do anything for her husband and [...]

  • Limonero Lands “Almost Fashionable: A Film

    Limonero Lands 'Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Limonero Films is hoping Travis is on trend with buyers after it snagged the rights to a well-received film about the Scottish rock band. “Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis” saw music critic Wyndham Wallace invited to cover the Mexican tour of one of his least favorite bands. Through interviews with the band, its fans, [...]

  • THIS IS US -- "The Beginning

    'This Is Us' Team Talks Beth Flashback Episode: 'It Represents The Everywoman'

    In the flash-forward storyline in the third season of “This Is Us,” it was revealed that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) worked in a dance academy, and on the 13th episode of the season, entitled “Our Little Island Girl,” her long-time love of the art will come to light. But it is far from the only [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad