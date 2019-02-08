Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV.

Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role she will be in charge of daily operations at Talpa Global, responsible for the global rollout and commercialization of the company’s television formats, including talent format “The Voice,” and digital concepts.

On the appointment Meijs said: “Kim has played an extremely important role in determining the strategic agenda of Talpa in a complex media landscape. I am convinced that she is the right person to further roll out Talpa’s full funnel philosophy across the globe.”

ITV acquired Talpa Media, the production company that created global formats including “Big Brother” and “Deal or No Deal,” in March 2015 for $1.17 billion.