×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tako to Produce Polish Version of Russian Comedy ‘The Ivanovs vs. the Ivanovs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of All Media

Poland’s Tako Media is to produce a local version of Russian comedy series “The Ivanovs vs. the Ivanovs” following a format deal with All Media.

The series turns on the premise that two babies were accidentally swapped at birth and then brought up by two very different families – one rich, the other poor. When the parents and their children meet 16 years later, it is decided that the boys should return to their biological parents. Everything that can go wrong, goes wrong, resulting in chaos.

Tako is now in pre-production on the show, adapting the original scripts. A private broadcaster, as yet unnamed, has greenlit the show.

Tako co-owner Okil Khamidov will direct the Polish series, which is being produced by Jacek Ściobłowski. The premiere is set for the fall season of 2020.

Khamidov said: “’The Ivanovs vs. the Ivanovs’ has universal appeal, and is understandable for a wide audience everywhere in the world. It is a comedy of errors leading, with each of the 20 episodes, to the conclusion that despite all of our differences we as humans are quite the same and can live together.”

The original Russian show started to air in 2017 on CTC, and completed four seasons, each with 20 episodes. Directed by Anton Fedotov, the series starred Mikhail Trukhin, Sergey Burunov and Semyon Treskunov.

More TV

  • YOU

    'You' Season 2 on Netflix: TV Review

    In its first season, “You” was more interesting as state-of-the-industry case-study than as television. A semi-satirical stalker drama whose ability to compel coexisted with certain deep flaws, “You” failed to catch on as a Lifetime series and seemed destined for a short life — up until it was, in its second run on Netflix, a [...]

  • Hunger Games

    Lionsgate Play Sets Additional Streaming Deal With India’s Airtel

    Lionsgate has struck a deal with Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecoms firm, to further carry streaming service Lionsgate Play. Content will be available on the Airtel Xstream app and Airtel’s web platforms, which already have over 10,000 movies and shows, and 400 TV channels. Lionsgate Play sees a selection of Lionsgate and Starz content curated [...]

  • Buena Vista Original Productions

    Buena Vista Original Productions, Pampa Films Prep ‘Mariposas’

    Buena Vista Original Productions is re-teaming with Argentina’s Pampa Films (“Chinese Takeaway”) on “Mariposas,” a new BVOP original series set in 1950s Dominican Republic, under Rafael Trujillo’s dictatorship, arguably the most bloody and extreme of any in recent Latin American history. The true events-inspired 13-episode fiction series, which has just initiated production, reunites Buena Vista [...]

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results"

    'The Voice' Reveals Season 17 Winner

    Spoiler Warning: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the second part of “The Voice’s” Season 17 finale on NBC. “The Voice” Season 17 crowned its winner on Tuesday night’s part two of the season finale. Jake Hoot took home the series’ top prize, beating out fellow top four contestants Katie Kadan, Ricky [...]

  • Survivor

    'Survivor': CBS Adds New Guidelines Following Misconduct Allegations

    CBS announced Tuesday evening that it will implement new policies and procedures following the ejection of “Survivor” contestant Dan Spilo amid misconduct allegations. The Hollywood talent manager was removed from Season 39 of the unscripted competition series after several female contestants had expressed discomfort over his physical conduct — contestant Kellee Kim, notably, had directly [...]

  • 'Pick of the Litter' Team Talks

    'Pick of the Litter' Team Talks 'Magic' in Making Guide Dog Matches

    Executive producer Don Hardy first teamed up with Guide Dogs for the Blind for a 2018 documentary that followed a litter of puppies from their birth through two years of training to become guide dogs. Entitled “Pick of the Litter,” the documentary showcased what it takes for these dogs (and the humans who raise them) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad