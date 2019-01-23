×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stieg Larsson Doc Screening at Sundance Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire” is the latest documentary feature from famed Swedish TV director Henrik Georgsson, and tells the story of the life and work of Swedish journalist and author Stieg Larsson, best known for his “Millennium” book series featuring journalist Mikael Blomqvist and punk-rock hacker Lisbeth Salander.

The film’s sales agent, The Match Factory, has shared an exclusive look at the first trailer for the film, set for its world premiere at Sundance later this month.

Georgsson is best known as a director of the internationally celebrated Swedish-Danish TV-series “The Bridge,” often credited as a foundation stone of the recent golden age of Scandinavian Noir. He has also directed other popular series such as “Wallander” and “Blue Eyes,” and recently wrapped on the British Nordic-noir-style series “Marcella,” broadcast on ITV and Netflix.

The trailer for the new documentary follows a similar formula to the film itself, first referencing the three novels which made Larsson a household name in the early 2000’s. They are quickly pushed to the side however, and the focus shifts to the man himself, and the career that consumed him for decades before the “Millennium” books were even an idea. Dimly-lit, smoke-filled scenes follow which chronicle his time working in graphic design, the founding of the anti-racist magazine Expo, and the workaholic lifestyle that pushed him to an early death of heart failure in 2004. He was only 50 years old.

Related

“We could use him now,” Georgsson told Variety. “He would be a strong voice, especially since the success of the books. He would have had a lot of money, and he really would get things done. He wasn’t the kind to just retire or something like that.”

Born in 1954, Larsson grew up in Northern Sweden, in a cabin that he would eventually return to later in life and purchase as a vacation home. He obsessively pursued independent research into right-wing extremism in Sweden which resulted in an earlier non-fiction book, “The Extreme Right.” He was one of the world’s leading experts on neo-fascist movements near the end of the 20th century and into the 21st.

While fans of the books will surely be one demographic in the audience for the documentary, according to Georgsson, “We made the film most for young people who were kids in the ‘80s and ‘90s; to enlighten them about this history and the connection all the way back to the fascist movements of the ‘30s.”

And, while Larsson’s books and the resulting films are a standout symbol of the early 2000’s, it’s his earlier work that might resonate with younger audiences struggling to wrap their head around the surge in far-right political movements.

“Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire” was produced by B-Reel Films Production in co-production with pay TV operator TV4 Film/C More Entertainment, which will also broadcast the film as a four-part miniseries. The Match Factory will be looking to capitalize on the Sundance screenings to secure international sales.

CREDIT: The Match Factory

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

More TV

  • Avi Saxena - Discovery

    Discovery Hires Amazon's Avi Saxena as CTO of Direct-to-Consumer Unit, Will Open Seattle Office

    Discovery hired Avi Saxena, former VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer of direct-to-consumer. Saxena reports to the guy who was his boss at Amazon: Peter Faricy, who was appointed CEO of Discovery’s Global Direct-to-Consumer division in August 2018 and who headed up the Amazon Marketplace third-party seller business. In the newly created [...]

  • Sean Hannity Reveals Broadband Plans for

    Sean Hannity Reveals His Plans for Fox News Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sean Hannity sometimes tells younger colleagues at Fox News Channel that he is “the bridge between two generations of Fox” because he has been part of its primetime lineup since 1996. Now he may serve a similar purpose for a third. Fox News will next week bring Hannity to the world of video-streaming, launching “Hannity [...]

  • SUITS -- "Whale Hunt" Episode 812

    'Suits' Renewed for Ninth and Final Season at USA Network

    “Suits” has been renewed for Season 9 at USA Network, which will be the show’s last. The announcement comes ahead of the premiere of the back half of Season 8, which debuts tonight. The final season of “Suits” will consist of 10 episodes. The series, which hails from creator Aaron Korsh, has aired on the [...]

  • Sundance Doc ‘Stieg Larson: The Man

    Stieg Larsson Doc Screening at Sundance Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire” is the latest documentary feature from famed Swedish TV director Henrik Georgsson, and tells the story of the life and work of Swedish journalist and author Stieg Larsson, best known for his “Millennium” book series featuring journalist Mikael Blomqvist and punk-rock hacker Lisbeth Salander. The film’s sales [...]

  • NBC Promotes 'Saturday Night Live' PR

    NBC Promotes 'Saturday Night Live' PR Chief Lauren Roseman

    NBC has promoted longtime “Saturday Night Live” PR chief Lauren Roseman to senior VP of NBC Entertainment Publicity. Roseman oversees the NBC Entertainment Publicity team in New York in addition to leading PR for “SNL” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” With the promotion, she will also focus on media relations, strategy and events in [...]

  • Patrick Wachsberger Lionsgate

    Patrick Wachsberger Launches TV Company With France's Federation Entertainment

    Patrick Wachsberger, the former co-chairman of Lionsgate who recently created Picture Perfect Entertainment, is joining forces with France’s Federation Entertainment to launch a new TV production company called Picture Perfect Federation. The banner will be dedicated to the development and production of premium TV series for the U.S., as well as international co-productions. Wachsberger and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad