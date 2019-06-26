Spectrum Originals Picks up Soccer Drama ‘Side Games’ for U.S. Distribution

Charter Communications’ OTT service Spectrum Originals has reached a deal with Spain’s The Mediapro Studio for the U.S. rights to its popular series “Todo por el Juego,” (“Side Games”). The series will debut in the States on July 15.

The Mediapro Studio produced the series, which was developed by popular Argentine screenwriter Eduardo Sacheri, a two-time Argentine Academy Award winner best know for penning the 2009 foreign language Oscar-winner “The Secret in Their Eyes.” It’s showrun and directed by Daniel Calparsoro, who’s features have screening in the main competitions at Venice – “Blinded” and Torino – “Salto al vacío.”

The series is based on the novel “El Fútbol no es Así,” co-written by LaLiga president Javier Tebas and author Pedro Torrens. Set in a fictionalized version of a top tier Spanish soccer association, the show turns on a businessman who works his way up to the presidency of a club where he becomes involved in a world full of mob-controlled betting, political corruption and violence, all the while dealing with increasing drama in his own family.

The Spanish-language series will be made available with English subtitles.

“With its strong embrace by Latin American audiences and the massive popularity of soccer as a backdrop, we believe this wonderfully written dramatic series will appeal to both the large and the growing Spanish-speaking viewership in the U.S., as well as everyone who loves sophisticated drama,” said Katherine Pope, head of spectrum originals, in a press release.

“We are very satisfied with this agreement with Spectrum Originals, which extends the international reach of the series, in line with the distribution strategy followed with all our major productions and at a time when fiction in Spanish is more in demand than ever,” added Javier Mendez, chief content officer as The Mediapro Studio.

Episodes 1-3 will drop on July 15, 4-5 on July 22 and 6-8 July 29.