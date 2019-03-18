×
Spanish Remake Of ‘Skam’ Returns to Movistar + on March 28

CREDIT: Movistar +

MADRID — Movistar +, the pay TV unit of telco giant Telefonica, has set a March 28 release for Season 2 of “Skam España,” the Spanish remake of Norwegian cult web-TV hit teen drama “Skam” (“Shame”) whose plot, at least in the second season, begins to diverge from the Nordic original.

Produced in collaboration with Zeppelin TV, part of EndemolShine Iberia, “Skam España” is a transmedia production that runs daily online and weekly as a complete episode on demand via Movistar + platform.

The blog-style series follows the everyday life of five first-year student girls at a public-sector high school. It tracks them through their heartbreaks, partying and the challenges young people face on the cusp of adulthood.

Originally produced by Norwegian pubcaster NRK, the series format has been already adapted for the U.S. (Facebook Watch), France (France Télévisions), Germany (ZDF) and Italy (TIMVision), among other territories. NRK and Beta Film hold the international rights for the format.

The second season of “Skam España” will be narrated from the point of view of Cris, a partying carefree person who follows on friend Eva, the first season’s lead character.

According to Movistar +, “the series sees how for the first time ever a country does not follow the plot of the original and dares to tell the story in a different way, reflecting new social realities.”

For the new season, “Skam España” will add an exclusive YouTube channel starring Lucas, a shy boy who confessed his homosexuality at the end of Season 1. Lucas will tell his own story through weekly videos.

The scenes of the series are shared on skamespana.movistarplus.es, coinciding with the real-time in what each story happens. These clips are complemented by the publication of characters’ WhatsApp conversations and Instagram images.

The first video of “Skam España” Season 2 premieres March 28 on skamespana.movistarplus.es. Complete episodes will be available for subscribers on demand each Sunday on Movistar +, starting March 31.

CREDIT: Movistar +

