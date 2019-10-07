×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SND Boards Pair of French Thriller Series ‘A Perfect Man,’ ‘Doubt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
"A Perfect Man"
CREDIT: Fabrice LANG / CAPA TV / M6

SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom.

“Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, “Doubt” revolves around a man who was just sentenced to 15 years in prison for a murder. The series follows one of the former jury members who starts having doubts about the man’s guilt after the verdict is given and hires a private detective.

Currently in post-production, “Doubt” stars Ophélia Kolb (“Call my agent”) and Stanley Weber (“Borgia”). It’s produced by Beaubourg Fiction, whose credits include “Profilage,” “Falco” and “Balthazar.”

“A Perfect Man,” meanwhile, follows the neighbor of a man suspected of having murdered his wife and children who is convinced of his innocence and sets off to investigate the case herself thanks to her hacking skills. The mini-series was co-written and directed by Pierre Aknine, whose credits include Netflix’s supernatural drama “Osmosis” and “Remember.”

The mini-series stars Arnaud Ducret (“Gaston Lagaffe”) and Emilie Dequenne (pictured with Ducret) who won best actress twice in Cannes with “Rosetta” in 1999 and with “Our Children” in 2012.

“A Perfect Man” is produced by by Capa Drama, whose credits include some of France’s most successful series in recent years, notably the English-language period series “Versailles” and the gritty cop show “Braquo” which won an international Emmy Award in 2012.

Both “A Perfect Man” and “Doubt” have been commissioned by M6 and will be broadcast on primetime. “A Perfect Man” is completed and will roll out before the end of the end.

More TV

  • "A Perfect Man"

    SND Boards Pair of French Thriller Series 'A Perfect Man,' 'Doubt' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom. “Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, [...]

  • Thierry Lachkar

    Youngest Media Expands Into France With Former Shine Executive

    In the run-up to Mipcom, the entertainment company Youngest Media is joining forces with the Paris-based production company Deeply Superficial to create Younger Media France. Youngest Media was founded in 2016 by David Flynn and Lucas Church, respectively the former CEO/chairman and CCO at Endemol. Headquartered in London, Youngest Media has already delivered several popular formats, [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Lands at Amazon, AMC in International Markets

    The upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe will play on Amazon Prime Video and AMC’s channels internationally. The series is in production in the U.S. before bowing on cable net AMC in North America. Amazon has pre-bought it for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and most of Europe. The exceptions in Europe [...]

  • Batwoman -- "Pilot" -- Image Number:

    'Batwoman's' Rachel Skarsten on Identity Reveal, Playing a 'Redeemable B----'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series premiere of “Batwoman.” It only took one episode for the CW’s latest DC adaptation, “Batwoman,” to reveal the hidden identity behind its big bad — not only to the audience but to the titular heroine herself. The menacing Alice (Rachel Skarsten) came [...]

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC Revamping iPlayer, Says It Will Be the ‘Heart of Everything We Do’

    The BBC is overhauling its iPlayer, with a new-look version of the streaming service to be rolled out next year. The revamped iPlayer will offer BBC programming and channels and will span live streaming, catch-up, box-sets, and podcasting. Content will also be made available on the iPlayer for a 12-month window instead of the current [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad