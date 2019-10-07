SND Boards Pair of French Thriller Series ‘A Perfect Man,’ ‘Doubt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom.

“Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, “Doubt” revolves around a man who was just sentenced to 15 years in prison for a murder. The series follows one of the former jury members who starts having doubts about the man’s guilt after the verdict is given and hires a private detective.

Currently in post-production, “Doubt” stars Ophélia Kolb (“Call my agent”) and Stanley Weber (“Borgia”). It’s produced by Beaubourg Fiction, whose credits include “Profilage,” “Falco” and “Balthazar.”

“A Perfect Man,” meanwhile, follows the neighbor of a man suspected of having murdered his wife and children who is convinced of his innocence and sets off to investigate the case herself thanks to her hacking skills. The mini-series was co-written and directed by Pierre Aknine, whose credits include Netflix’s supernatural drama “Osmosis” and “Remember.”

The mini-series stars Arnaud Ducret (“Gaston Lagaffe”) and Emilie Dequenne (pictured with Ducret) who won best actress twice in Cannes with “Rosetta” in 1999 and with “Our Children” in 2012.

“A Perfect Man” is produced by by Capa Drama, whose credits include some of France’s most successful series in recent years, notably the English-language period series “Versailles” and the gritty cop show “Braquo” which won an international Emmy Award in 2012.

Both “A Perfect Man” and “Doubt” have been commissioned by M6 and will be broadcast on primetime. “A Perfect Man” is completed and will roll out before the end of the end.