Sky Picks Up ‘Four Kids and It;’ Sets Day-And-Date Easter Release

Sky has boarded “Four Kids and It,” Andy De Emmony’s family adventure film starring Sir Michael Caine, Matthew Goode, Paula Patton and Russell Brand. The film, which is based on the 1902 best-selling book by Jacqueline Wilson, will be available on Sky Cinema and on one of their channels day-and-date on Easter.

Set on the beautiful Cornish coast, “Four Kids and It” follows four children who embark on a journey to discover if a magical creature can really make all their wishes come true. It starts out with a family holiday to a Cornish cottage which takes an unexpected turn when the kids come across a magical and very grumpy creature (Caine) on a beach.

“’Four Kids and It’ is another example of our huge ambition for Sky original films. We are passionate about great storytelling and I know, with this fantastic cast, that our customers are definitely in for a treat this Easter,” said Sarah Wright, the director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland.

“Four Kids and It” was written by Simon Lewis (“Tiger House,” “The Anomaly”), in collaboration with Mark Oswin (“Danger Mouse,” “4 O’clock Club”).

“Four Kids and It” is produced by Julie Baines of Dan Films and Anne Brogan of Kindle Entertainment and co-produced by Jonathan Taylor and Paul Donovan. It was executive produced by Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp for T&B Media Global, Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz for 13 Films and Geraldine East.

De Emmony is a British TV and film director whose credits include “Spitting Image,” “Cutting It,” “The Canterbury Tales” and “Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!.”

