×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sex and the City’ Creator Darren Star Joins Mipcom’s High-Profile Lineup of Execs, Talent

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski

“Sex and the City” creator Darren Star is set to deliver a Media Mastermind Keynote at Mipcom, the Cannes-set international TV showcase.

During a session moderated by Jill Offman, the executive VP of Paramount Network International and Comedy Central International, Star will give his perspective on creativity and is expected to discuss the cult series he created, from “Sex and the City,” to “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Younger” and the upcoming “Emily in Paris” which is currently shooting in the French capital with Lily Collins.

Star joins a strong lineup of high-profile talent and executives set to participate to Mipcom, including William Shatner, who will be on hand to promote “The UnXplained,” the new show which he executive produces and hosts; Emmy winner RuPaul Charles, who will receive the Variety Vanguard Award; WarnerMedia entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt, who will be this year’s Personality of the Year; “Bodyguard” creator and showrunner Jed Mercurio; and Patrick Dempsey, whose banking series “Devils” will world premiere at Mipcom.

The conference, whose theme this year will be “The Streaming Offensive,” will also bring together a mix of execs from digital and traditional media companies, including James Farrell, the head of international originals for Amazon Studios; Georgia Brown, the director of European Originals at Amazon; Farhad Massoudi, CEO/founder of TUBI and Adam Lewinson, the COO of TUBI; Kay M. Madati, the global VP and head of content partnership at Twitter; Max Conze, the CEO of ProSiebenSat.1; Bibiane Godfroid, the CEO of Newen; Maria Kyriacou, the president of ITV Studios International.

The keynotes will discuss “the seismic changes in global distribution models, their impact on content production and licensing, and the global response to the direct-to-consumer challenge,” said Mipcom.

Mipcom will take place Oct. 14-17 in Cannes.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale

    After a recent ratings slump, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” bounced back last night to top ABC’s “The Bachelor in Paradise” finale in the ratings. The penultimate episode of season 14 of “AGT,” which saw the contestants give their last performances before Wednesday’s final results, scored an eight-week high 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, [...]

  • 'Sex and the City' Creator Darren

    'Sex and the City' Creator Darren Star Joins Mipcom's High-Profile Lineup of Execs, Talent

    “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star is set to deliver a Media Mastermind Keynote at Mipcom, the Cannes-set international TV showcase. During a session moderated by Jill Offman, the executive VP of Paramount Network International and Comedy Central International, Star will give his perspective on creativity and is expected to discuss the cult series [...]

  • Kate del castillo

    Kate del Castillo Signs Development Deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Mexico City-based division of Endemol Shine North America, has signed a development pact with actress Kate del Castillo and her fledgling Cholawood Productions company. Founded by Del Castillo and her partners, entertainment industry exec Carmen Cervantes and journalist Jessica Maldonado, Cholawood will be based out of Endemol Shine’s Los Angeles headquarters. [...]

  • Sharon White, chief executive of OfcomOxford

    British Broadcasters Must 'Redouble Efforts' on Diversity, Media Regulator Says

    With progress on diversity in the television workforce appearing to slow, British broadcasters must “redouble their efforts” to improve the situation across the industry, the U.K.’s media regulator said. In its third annual report into diversity and equal opportunities in the British TV sector, Ofcom said that in the past year there had been “no [...]

  • Tin Star

    Sky Studios Launches U.K. Innovation Hub in Northern England

    Sky Studios is launching a new Innovation Hub in Leeds, the northern English city that is also set to become the new headquarters of British pubcaster Channel 4. Sky Studios, the production arm of pay-TV giant Sky, said Wednesday that the new regional hub would focus on talent development, scripted partnerships and new content experiences, [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season

    'The Bachelor': ABC Announces Leading Man For Season 24

    ABC has cast its next leading man for Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber has officially been named the upcoming “Bachelor.” The announcement was made Tuesday night on ABC’s “Bachelor In Paradise” reunion special. Weber appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown, ultimately becoming the second runner-up. He was a fan-favorite [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad