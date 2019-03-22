×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Series Mania: Laurence Herszberg, Frederic Lavigne on the 2019 Edition

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

LILLE, France — Few festival heads are so ready to plunge into questions such as what their lineup suggests about contemporary drama series production as Series Mania’s director general Laurence Herszberg and Frédéric Lavigne. Series Mania was one of Europe’s first TV festivals to push drama series an art-form. Ten years later, it’s still a major focus of conversation with them. Variety chatted to both on the significance of this year’s lineup.

Do you see any trends in this year’s Series Mania selection?

Yes! There are emphases. Migrants and immigration is one major trend, which is interesting because it allow for multiple styles, to be approachedin a funny or dramatic way, or to focus on the lives of the people. It’s a worldwide concern, which is good. Then dystopia is also a major trend. We could say that this owes a lot to Charlie Booker, who will give a masterclass during the festival. It’s fascinating to see a screenwriter’s imagination run wild with these themes.

There’s been an intense debate in France about whether French series can face off with international competition, are up to scratch.  Do you see French fiction evolving in anyway?

Related

Herszberg: The International Competition has only one entirely French series, “Mytho.” The other, “Eden,” is German-French.

Of course the International Competition is bigger, featuring series from all over the world. But the French Competition is also very important, The judges are journalists from around the world. They don’t know anything about how we produce, what we are doing, who’s who. So this jury will judge French series based on an international point of view. We’ve been saying for years that French series need to open up and touch international topics.

Lavigne: Picking up on what Laurence is saying, it’s striking that this year out of six French series in this year’s French Competition, three are more or less fantastic, genre series: “Sirens” with Leticia Casta, “Osmosis,” and “La Dernière Vague,” which is about the climate change. That’s quite new, the French daring to go into genre.

Is that a push phenomenon, come from younger creators, or market driven: Sci-fi travels well, is in large demand on streaming platforms, can  draw broader audiences?

Sci-fi travels very well and is a common interest among younger audiences. That could be a reason why more and more writers are now going into sci-fi. It’s also very commonly used when working with dystopia. Sci-fi and dystopia or fantasy and dystopia go quite well together. For dystopia, when you look at the series dealing with climate change – Netflix’s “Chambers,” France Televisions’ “The Last Wave” –  they use fantastic elements to emphasize what they want to say.

You could easily have had an International Competition of more than 10 titles….

Herszberg: We’re facing  contradictory and different situation to films festivals. We’d have loved to have had some of the Panorama titles in International Competition but they had been released in their country. There’s not yet the phenomenon as in cinema where, before releasing a film commercially, distributors wait for a film to be screened in one of the major festivals. The market demand for is  great for new dramas that distributors are under pressure not to wait on a series’ release. Volume is at the center of our business. Netflix has accustomed people to seeing several news shows a week…

Established players are reacting that. It was clear at the Berlin  Drama Series Days, where executives from OCS, Gaumont said they were ramping up production levels…

Lavigne: The contradictory aspect is that TV operators also are very keen to have world premieres ata a major festival. When we launched Series Mania we were very proud to get to 10 world premieres in the main competition. Now we’re talking to operators about world premiering in the sections at Series Mania.

Herszberg: So you have currently two conflicting trends: The need to release quickly, the advantage of being chosen for Series Mania  which highlights a show, helps it sell abroad.

The Lille Transatlantic Dialogues were very successful last year. What are their themes in this edition? 

Herszberg: We’ll have two major focuses. One will be authors’ rights. As you know, new European regulation has to be implemented in all European countries. The other is independent production. There are so many changes, with not just big platforms but consolidated groups hiring in-house producers and working directly with directors and showrunners. Where does that leave independent producers? How do they find a role in this new environment? Lille Transatlantic Dialogues have been created to discuss such issues.

Anything else about this edition you want to share?

Herszberg: This year we paid a great deal of attention to the proportion of women creatives. We have a very female jury. Of the 71 series elected, 29 were either written or showrun by women, or 41%. That’s very interesting. For our Writers Campus, we have 9 women to 11 men. These are young people, the future, and we decided we want equality. In the Co-production Forum we have 48% women, 52% men presenting, and 42% women, 58% men producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ"

    'The Conners' Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

    ABC has renewed its highest-rated new show, “The Conners,” for a second season, Variety has learned. The show’s stars, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara and Laurie Metcalf, are all set to return to Lanford, after several of them signed a new deal with the network on Thursday. “We are proud to be continuing [...]

  • Series Mania: Laurence Herszberg, Frederic Lavigne

    Series Mania: Laurence Herszberg, Frederic Lavigne on the 2019 Edition

    LILLE, France — Few festival heads are so ready to plunge into questions such as what their lineup suggests about contemporary drama series production as Series Mania’s director general Laurence Herszberg and Frédéric Lavigne. Series Mania was one of Europe’s first TV festivals to push drama series an art-form. Ten years later, it’s still a [...]

  • 10 Takes on Series Mania: Netflixmania,

    Series Mania 2019: 10 First Takes - Netflixmania, Big Trends, Buzz Titles

    LILLE, France – The 10th Series Mania kicks off in Lille, north-east France, on Friday March 22. Here are 10 down-to-the-wire takes on the banner European TV Festival: 1.NETFLIXMANIA Many Series Mania screenings are fully booked. But some sold out in the hour: “Osmosis,” and “The OA” Season 2, for instance. “Chambers” with Uma Thurman [...]

  • Endemol Shine Sells Hit Series ‘Harem’

    Endemol Shine Sells Hit Series ‘Harem’ to Australia’s SBS

    France’s Endemol Shine has announced the Australian sale of its hit cult-themed Israeli drama “Harem” to Australia’s SBS. During a keynote speech at last year’s Series Mania, Endemol Shine president Sohpie Turner Laing announced that Season 2 of the series had already been greenlit, and shooting would begin in 2019. Inspired by cults in Israel [...]

  • Nick Offerman Amy Poehler

    'Parks and Recreation' Cast Talks Possibility of a Revival at 10th Anniversary Reunion

    For one night, Hollywood felt a little like Pawnee. The cast of NBC’s hit comedy “Parks and Recreation” reunited at PaleyFest on Thursday in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. The whole Pawnee gang showed up: Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Jim [...]

  • "Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.

    Bob Greenblatt Pays Tribute to Eunetta Boone: 'Love Just Radiated From Her'

    Eunetta T. Boone was funny, sharp and extremely warm-hearted. That’s how WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt remembered Boone as he paid tribute to the showrunner who died Wednesday at the age of 63. Greenblatt worked with Boone in the early 2000s when he was partnered with David Janollari in the Greenblatt-Janollari Studio production venture. Greenblatt-Janollari [...]

  • Writer-Director Dominik Moll on Series Mania

    Writer-Director Dominik Moll on Series Mania Competition Contender ‘Eden’

    LILLE, France — “I must down to the seas again,” Amaré, an teen African illegal immigrant, reads aloud in a poetry lesson at a refugee center near the beach in Greece. Thoughts of wander-lust seen comically out of place. Amaré has just been seen in the prolog to “Eden” leaping out of a dinghy beaching [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad