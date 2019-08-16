×

Serbian TV Series to Examine Impact of Zoran Djindjic Assassination

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Goran Stanković/This and That Productions

Goran Stanković and Vladimir Tagić, the creators of hit Serbian TV drama “Morning Changes Everything,” are developing a political thriller revolving around the 2003 assassination of Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic and a reporter’s investigation of the murder.

“Sabre” is one of five projects in early development taking part in the Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink Drama co-financing forum. The platform is aimed at the development of high-quality TV drama series from Southeastern Europe.

Stanković and Tagić began developing “Sabre” when they finished their previous series, “Morning Changes Everything,” which screened last year at CineLink’s Avant Premiere Program. The series follows the lives of four 30-year-old friends in Belgrade as they struggle to find their place in society.

“Once we wrapped ‘Morning Changes Everything,’ we felt like we told the story we set out to tell, and although there was a demand for the second season, we decided to put our focus on the next thing,” Stanković explains. “‘Sabre’ came quite naturally as a topic that profoundly concerns us and marks a big black hole in our recent history.”

The series examines Djindjic’s assassination and its political repercussions through the eyes of three characters – the reporter, a police inspector and a young criminal – and the impact it has on their lives. “As much as it deals with the big picture of political events, it dives deeply into the personal lives of the characters we follow,” Stanković says.

“The series is set in 2003, at a very specific period in our country’s past, when the democratic revolution had just happened and the conflict between the parts of the old system and the need for change was at its peak,” adds Tagić.

Serbia was at the time a “totally different country than it is now,” Tagić points out. “There were so many unanswered questions, possible solutions and hope that big change was going to come.” Setting the series at that specific point in time was therefore “crucial,” he adds.

“Sabre” deals with a turning point in Serbia’s recent history that influenced the lives of many generations, Stanković notes. “The assassination of Zoran Djindjic is probably the most important political event in modern Serbian history. We still live with the consequences of this act that shut down a possible road for this society. We will never know where that road could have led us. ‘Sabre’ is a story about the death of one man, but also a story about a system that doesn’t allow itself to change, a system that eats itself, becoming its own cancer. In this system, anyone who tries to change something becomes a threat.”

Produced by Belgrade-based This and That Productions, “Sabre” is set to be completed by the end of 2020 and on air in spring 2021.

Stanković, Tagić and producer Snežana van Houwelingen, who also oversaw “Morning Changes Everything,” are hoping to generate interest for the project among international broadcasters in Sarajevo. “CineLink has been great in supporting the development and promotion of regional films and TV shows,” Stanković notes. “We had a great experience premiering ‘Morning Changes Everything’ in a packed theater during last year’s Avant Premiere Program and we have had valuable insight with this year’s mentoring workshops for ‘Sabre.’”

The team is currently in negotiations with local broadcasters. Radio Television Serbia, which aired “Morning Changes Everything,” is one likely partner for the project.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Elvis Presley Agent King

    Netflix Orders Elvis Animated Action Comedy Series 'Agent King' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, announced that it has ordered the adult animated action comedy series “Agent King” from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Authentic Brands Group, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Television are also partners on the show. In the forthcoming series, “Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit [...]

  • Serbian TV Series to Examine Impact

    Serbian TV Series to Examine Impact of Zoran Djindjic Assassination

    Goran Stanković and Vladimir Tagić, the creators of hit Serbian TV drama “Morning Changes Everything,” are developing a political thriller revolving around the 2003 assassination of Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic and a reporter’s investigation of the murder. “Sabre” is one of five projects in early development taking part in the Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink [...]

  • BBC Buys ‘Vienna Blood’ Crime Thriller

    BBC Buys ‘Vienna Blood’ Crime Thriller Series from ‘Sherlock’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Vienna Blood” is set to spill on the BBC after the U.K. pubcaster picked up the Austrian-set crime thriller, which is based on the best-selling Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis. Steve Thompson, whose writing credits include the BBC’s “Sherlock” and Fox’s international thriller “Deep State,” penned the series. Starring Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”), and [...]

  • ITV and AMC Order 'Who Wants

    ITV and AMC Order 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Cheating Drama 'Quiz'

    AMC and ITV have ordered a three-part drama telling the story of the British couple who tried to cheat their way to huge winnings on the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” The miniseries event “Quiz” will be directed by Stephen Frears and written by James Graham, based on Graham’s play of the [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT -

    'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Ordered to Pay FCC $395,000 for Emergency Alert Tone Misuse

    The Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau has brought down the hammer on several networks that, according to the agency, misused the Emergency Alert System or Wireless Emergency Alert tones on episodes of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” among other programs. The programs were accused of violating the FCC’s rules on actual [...]

  • obi wan ewan mcgregor

    Ewan McGregor to Return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney Plus Series

    Ewan McGregor is in talks to return as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a series for Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed. No other details on the potential series were available. McGregor previously played the character in the three “Star Wars” prequels “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith.” There had [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets 'The

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix sets the release date for season 2 of “The Kominsky Method,” and The Paley Center announces its Tribute to Television Comedy Legends honorees.   DATES “The Kominsky Method” will return to Netflix for it second season on Oct. 25. The Chuck Lorre created comedy series follows aging actor slash acting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad