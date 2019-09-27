×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See the First Photos From Mega-Series ‘Hernan,’ Set to Bow in November (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hernan
CREDIT: Dopamine

The first set of exclusive photos from “Hernan,” the much-anticipated conquistador mega series starring Oscar Jaenada, is out.

The entire series drops on Amazon Prime Video Spain and Latin America on Nov. 21.  Talks are still underway in other territories where Amazon Prime is present. The History Channel Latin America will air two episodes a week from Friday Nov. 22 across the region.

In Mexico, Mexican free-to-air broadcaster channel Azteca 7 will air two episodes a week from Sunday Nov. 24.

Touted as the most expensive Hispanic series ever made, ‘Hernan’ is produced by Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group unit, in collaboration with Spain’s Onza Entertainment.

The eight-episode series marks the 500th Anniversary of Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes’ arrival in Mexico. Set in 1519, the ambitious series turns on the conquest of Mexico by Cortés and his troops, with each episode featuring a key character’s perspective of this tumultuous time in Mexico and Spain’s history. The final episode will feature the conquistador’s own point of view.

The series aims to highlight both the encounter and contrast of these two cultures as well as the human side of Cortes, a skilled diplomat and a military genius who was beloved and despised in equal measure.

“’Hernán’ is a case study for Latin America: it is the largest independent series ever made in the territory under a multiplatform model of simultaneous premieres and promotion,” said Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine. “At Dopamine we bet on our own financing to have editorial independence and to be able to produce it in record time,” she added.

Navarro said that it would be distributed and presented at Mipcom by A + E Networks International, led by Patrick Vien. “We intend to show that Latin America, which in general does not yet cover the cost of this type of series, can also compete on an international level,” she said.

Hernan
CREDIT: Dopamine

“Hernan” was shot on massive sets built in Mexico and on location in Extremadura, Spain with special effects by El Ranchito, whose credits include “Game of Thrones.”

Jaenada (“Cantinflas,” “Luis Miguel: The Series”) leads a cast from Mexico and Spain, which includes Víctor Clavijo, Michel Brown, Dagoberto Gama, Jorge Guerrero, Almagro San Miguel, Isabel Bautista and Aura Garrido.

‘Hernán’ was created by Dopamine director of content Amaya Muruzábal. Writers Curro Royo of Spain and Mexican Julian de Tavira served as co-showrunners and led the writing team that included María Jaén and Muruzábal.

Navarro has said that the second season of “Hernan” is in development and will likely start filming by early January.

Hernan
CREDIT: Dopamine

More TV

  • Hernan

    See the First Photos From Mega-Series ‘Hernan,’ Set to Bow in November (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first set of exclusive photos from “Hernan,” the much-anticipated conquistador mega series starring Oscar Jaenada, is out. The entire series drops on Amazon Prime Video Spain and Latin America on Nov. 21.  Talks are still underway in other territories where Amazon Prime is present. The History Channel Latin America will air two episodes a [...]

  • David Attenborough Making Wildlife Series With

    David Attenborough Making Colorful Wildlife Series for BBC, Netflix, Nine Network

    David Attenborough will light up a new natural history series, “Life in Colour,” for the BBC in the U.K., Nine Network in Australia, and Netflix in the rest of the world. It marks the first time that the BBC is collaborating on a natural-history show with Netflix, which is diving deeper into that space. The [...]

  • BritBox Strikes Distribution Deals Ahead of

    BritBox Strikes Freeview, Samsung, YouView Deals Ahead of U.K. Launch

    The ITV-led “best-of-British” streamer BritBox will be available on various smart TVs and the YouView service when it rolls out on home turf in the U.K. later this year. BritBox already operates in North America and is set to go live in Britain around November. Commercial broadcaster ITV is the majority partner for the subscription [...]

  • For All Mankind and Disney Plus

    Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus Will Enter Europe Playing Catch-Up to Netflix, Amazon

    Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus are the next global streaming services slated to roll into Europe, joining Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in some of the world’s most lucrative markets. But along with the opportunities come local programming and investment obligations that the new players — including upcoming services Peacock and HBO Max — may [...]

  • Beta Film Scores Rights to Big-Ticket

    Beta Film Scores International Rights to Big-Ticket Movistar Plus Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Film has added two more high-profile Spanish scripted series from Movistar Plus to its lineup ahead of Mipcom. The Germany-based content outfit has a history of selling Spanish drama globally, and has snagged the rights to action-thriller “La Unidad” and drama series “Tell Me Who I Am.” The scripted series will be highlights of [...]

  • Raising Dion

    TV Review: 'Raising Dion'

    A detail on “Raising Dion,” Netflix’s new family drama about a boy with remarkable abilities, signals quite how far the streamer’s ambitions for this show might extend. Jason Ritter’s character Pat, a geek immersed in comic book lore and thus the person on this show best able to understand the story he finds himself in, [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Outstanding Comedy Series

    Amazon Studios Head Talks 'Fleabag,' Pivot in Film Release Strategy

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Just days after Amazon Studios’ “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned the studio several top honors at the Emmys, studio head Jennifer Salke switched gears from television to film, outlining the streaming service’s movie strategy and defending the performance of Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night.” Speaking at the Paley Center for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad