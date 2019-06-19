×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

RTVE, The Mediapro Studio, Javier Olivares Fast-Track ‘Malaka’

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Malaka
CREDIT: Mediapro

PAMPLONA, Spain  —  RTVE, The Mediapro Studio and “The Department of Time’s” Javier Olivares are joining forces to fast track “Malaka,” a crime thriller which shows RTVE, Spain’s national public broadcaster, moving into ever more ambitious material as it seeks to attract a nationwide audience now accustomed to the cable edge of streaming platforms.

Set to finalize its shoot in mid-July, “Malaka” forms part of  push into larger scale series or ever more surprising genre mashes, such as “Estoy Vivo,” produced by The Mediapro Studio’s Globomedia for RTVE, a supernatural/sci-fi fantasy, cop crime thriller, dramedy, romance and family drama, as a reincarnated cop faces off with his serial killer.

This ambition has already paid off. RTVE’s DLO/Magnolia produced “Monteperdido,” a darker Pyrenean noir in which much of a village come under suspicion of having abducted two young girls, was shot entirely on location in a deep valley carving through the highest Pyrenees.

Related

Averaging a 14% share on TVE 1, and 2.1 million viewers, “Monteperdido,” currently ranks as the sixth most-watched series in  Spain this 2018-19 season, according to a ranking presented on Tuesday at Conecta Fiction by Spain’s Gabinete de Estudios de la Comunicación Audiovisual (GECA).

“The Department of Time,” an Onza/The Mediapro Studio production for RTVE showrun by Olivares, remains one of the most-anticipated series in Spain.

Set in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol, “Malaka” is driven by two events: the  only daughter of an important local entrepreneur goes missing, her parents insist; a new drug, Gold, hit the streets of Malaga, threatening to destroy the balance between its Romani and Maghrebi drug clans.

But “Malaka” is above all a story of characters: of Darío Arjona, a loose cannon cop on the take from Malaga’s drug mobs; his new police partner, Blanca Gámez; Quino Romero, a private detective hired to find the missing daughter.

Arjona and Gámez are forced to work together to find the girl and discover who’s behind the Gold. “The truth’s so surprising that nobody will know how to go on living with it,” a plot description said last year when “Malaka” won the main Sgae project prize, a development contract with RTVE.

“We’re talking about characters that are very well composed, contradictory, dual, a mix of good and bad, ring true. Large distances apart, there something of ‘The Wire’ in the series,” said Javier Pons, The Mediapro Studio director of TV and Globomedia CEO.

With its buddy cop set up and the plot of police officer turning to her local town to confront her inner demons, “Malaka” could seem classic Noir, commented series writer, Daniel Corpas Hansen at the Conecta Fiction prrsentation.

CREDIT: Mediapro

But it’s better to depart from classic beats than work towards them, he argued.

Corpas Hansen wrote “Malaka” mentored by Olivares. Marc Vigil, contracted to The Mediapro Studio as a show runner, like Olivares, serves as an executive producer with Corpas and Olivares.

A teaser trailer of the series sneak peaked at Conecta Fiction shows Blanca (Maggie Civantos, star of “Locked Up”) and Darío (Salva Reina) being introduced to one another. They can’t even look each other in the eye, both mortified at being forced to work with the other; Dario driving Blanca to a tough Málaga hood: “Welcome to the Bronx”, he ironizes. The teaser’s pace accelerates rapidly suggesting the characters are on a collision course.

“‘Malaka’ could easily play on a platform,” Pons said. “But TVE has understood that, at a time when the barriers between linear and platform content are disappearing, it could take a step forward, airing a series which isn’t a typical free to air procedural where everything is explained every 10 minutes. ‘Malaka’ leave a lot  of questions in the air, so that the spectator decides their answers.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Malaka

    RTVE, The Mediapro Studio, Javier Olivares Fast-Track ‘Malaka’

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  RTVE, The Mediapro Studio and “The Department of Time’s” Javier Olivares are joining forces to fast track “Malaka,” a crime thriller which shows RTVE, Spain’s national public broadcaster, moving into ever more ambitious material as it seeks to attract a nationwide audience now accustomed to the cable edge of streaming platforms. Set [...]

  • La-Loba_pitching_imagen-de-fondo

    Labor Disputes, Dirty Discos, Vanishing Men Pitched at SGAE Conecta Fiction Session

    PAMPLONA, Spain — For the third consecutive year, the Spanish Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE) hosted a pitching session for TV projects from the Fundación SGAE Laboratory at Spain’s Conecta Fiction co-production and networking TV event, held this year in Pamplona. The SGAE Laboratory gives participants an opportunity to fill out their projects over [...]

  • Ana-Piñeres, VP- Productora Creativa CMO PRODUCCIONES

    Conecta Fiction: Colombia Extends Location Shoot Incentives to Television Series

    In a bid to tap into burgeoning global demand for TV content, Colombia is expanding its location shoot incentives to include international television series. Current incentives have attracted some 40 film and TV movie projects in the past four years, including pics starring A-list actors Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Oscar-winning Spanish actors, Penelope Cruz [...]

  • Peru’s Tondero Unveils New Series at

    Conecta Fiction: Peru’s Tondero Unveils New Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fresh out of announcing its strategic alliance with America TV and Marca Peru to offer production services in Peru, leading Peruvian production company Tondero is unveiling four new TV series at Conecta Fiction. This is the company’s first foray into television. “We’ve had various projects in development since last year and are seeking co-producers in [...]

  • Geca Compares, Contrasts TV Revolution in

    Conecta Fiction: Geca Compares, Contrasts TV Revolution in Europe, Latin America

    PAMPLONA, Spain  — One issue dominated “Fiction Series, the Tsunami Continues,” a Conecta Fiction presentation by Madrid-based consultancy Gabinete de Estudios de la Comunicación Audiovisual: the impact of streaming services on scripted series, their production and consumption. In an analysis of the main markets in Europe and Latin America which drew on multiple studies and [...]

  • CHAMBERS

    'Chambers' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled the drama series “Chambers” after one season. The series followed a teenager who gets a heart transplant and becomes consumed with the mystery surrounding her donor. The series starred Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, and Griffin Powell-Arcand. Leah Rachel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad