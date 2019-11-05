×

Ronny Chieng to Host International Emmys, Conleth Hill to Present Founders Award to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Comedian and actor Ronny Chieng will host the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala in New York later this month.

Conleth Hill, known for playing Lord Varys in “Game of Thrones,” will be on hand to give the Founders Award to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the hit HBO series, at the Nov. 25 ceremony at the New York Hilton.

Chieng, a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and star of “Crazy Rich Asians,” has notched sold-out standup tours, and co-wrote and starred in his own television comedy series, “Ronny Chieng: International Student,” which aired on ABC Australia, the BBC, Comedy Central Asia and Comedy Central in the U.S. His Netflix comedy special drops in December.

Businesswoman, philanthropist, author and former model Iman will present the Directorate Award to CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour. Amanpour was one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees earlier this year.

Brazil and the U.K. put in notably strong showings in this year’s nominations, which span 21 countries across the 11 categories. Brits Christopher Eccleston and Jenna Coleman are nominated in the main acting categories, alongside Raphael Logam and Marjorie Estiano from Brazil.

Brazilian drama “1 Contra Todos” (“One Against All”) and the BBC’s McMafia” are vying for best drama. “Bad Banks” out of Germany and India’s “Sacred Games” round out that category.

