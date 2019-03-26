×
Richard Gere Series ‘MotherFatherSon’ Sold to Multiple Territories

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: MotherFatherSon - TX: n/a - Episode: MotherFatherSon - First Look Image (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 28TH AUGUST 2018** Max (RICHARD GERE), Caden (BILLY HOWLE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC
CREDIT: BBC

BBC Studios, the British public broadcaster’s commercial arm, has announced a raft of territory sales for Richard Gere starrer “MotherFatherSon,” a drama series written by Tom Rob Smith, Emmy-nominated for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The show will screen Tuesday at Series Mania, France, in the International Panorama section.

Buyers for the eight-part thriller include HBO for Central and Eastern Europe, TVNZ in New Zealand, RTP2 in Portugal, RUV in Iceland, Catchplay in Taiwan, Zee Café in India and Amedia in Russia. The show will be shown on BBC First in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa.

Gere stars in his first television role for 30 years alongside Helen McCrory (“Peaky Blinders,” “Harry Potter”) and Billy Howle (“Witness for the Prosecution,” “On
Chesil Beach”). The cast also includes Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax”), Paul Ready (“Bodyguard,” “Ripper Street”), Danny Sapiani (“Black Panther”), Joseph Mawle (“Game of Thrones”) and Sinéad Cusack (“Call the Midwife”). The director is James Kent, who will attend the Series Mania screening.

Gere plays Max, a charismatic self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world. McCrory plays Kathryn, a British heiress who has been estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years before. Their 30 year-old son, Caden (Howle), runs Max’s U.K. newspaper and is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most powerful men in the world. But when Caden’s self-destructive lifestyle spirals out of control, the devastating consequences threaten the future of the family, its empire, and a country on the brink of change.

