‘Queer Eye’s’ Carson Kressley to Host Parrot Analytics’ Global TV Demand Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Parrot Analytics has signed up TV personality/style guru/author Carson Kressley to host its 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Natpe: Miami.

The event, building on 2019’s inaugural edition, takes place on Jan. 21 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach.

Joining Kressley as presenters are actors Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Hailie Sahar (“Pose”), and Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”).

Kressley looks set to bring flamboyance to a ceremony which prizes the most in-demand shows in the world. Breaking out from 2003 with Bravo’s primetime Emmy-winning “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” he also served as a judge on VH-1’s Emmy Award-winning series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” competed on “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Worst Cooks of America,” and “Celebrity Family Feud” to raise money and awareness to charities, such as Project Angel Food and the True Colors Fund, and has authored three New York Times-listed bestselling books. His most-recent was a guide to fashion as fun: “Does This Book Make My Butt Look Big?: A Cheeky Guide to Feeling Sexier in Your Own Skin & Unleashing Your Personal Style.”

Kressley recently reunited with “Queer Eye’s” Thom Filicia for Bravo interior design show, “Get a Room with Carson and Thom.

Swallow plays The Armorer in Disney Plus’ original series “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” spin-off which by late November overtook “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “The Flash” and “Game of Thrones” to become the most in-demand show in the world, according to Parrot Analytics. It is now in the running for the award for Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World at the 2nd Global TV Demand Awards.

Kove starred as the iconic villain John Kreese in the “Karate Kid” film series and YouTube original revival series “Cobra Kai”; Sahar plays Lulu Abundance and co-founder of the House of Ferocity in FX’s hit series “Pose.”

“January’s Global TV Demand Awards will be much bigger and brighter, and that will be in large part due to Carson Kressley’s star power and charisma as our host,” said Wared Seger, CEO, Parrot Analytics.

“This time out, we’re featuring many more award categories so we are also delighted to have Martin Kove, Hailie Sahar, and Emily Swallow on hand to help hand out the honors for the most in-demand shows in the world,” he added, noting that the show will feature ”many surprises and unscripted moments.”

Combining multiple metrics – social media engagement, video streaming, peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms – Parrot Analytics arrives at a single measure of global total audience demand expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world.

Awards in 2020 will be determined by demand date for the world over 2019. They are bestowed Most-In-Demand categories for World’s Choice, Digital Original, Drama Series, Comedy Series, Series Debut, Documentary Aeries, Variety Series, Reality Series and Superhero Series. Three further statues will be presented for Most In-demand Export from Latin America, Asia and Europe.

As of December 2019, finalists for World’s Choice – the most in-demand TV Show in the world – were HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” The CW’s “The Flash,” AMC Networks’ “The Walking Dead” and USA Networks’ “WWE Monday Night Raw.”