×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pol-ka at 25: 2019’s Production Slate Highlights

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pol-ka Producciones

MADRID — Pol-ka’s banner titles straddle telenovelas and international-length series. Here are highlights, projects, productions and shows now screening packing one of the most ambitious slates of any Latin American company:

‘ARGENTINA, LAND OF PASSION AND REVENGE’ (Pol-ka)

The big one, at least for free-to-air. A period piece, so far more expensive to shoot, so rarer as a production, and a potential event series. A portrait of Spain’s diaspora to Argentina after its Civil War, the tawdry ethics of the new (and old) homeland, betrayal, passion, poverty and ill-gotten gains. A big play by Pol-ka to snatch Telefe’s ratings crown for El Trece. Overseas co-production potential.

“THE BRONZE GARDEN 2” (HBO Latin America, Pol-ka)

A HBO Latin America original, and directed by Pablo Fendrik (“Ardor”) and Hernán Goldfrid (“Thesis on a Homicide”), a missing daughter thriller. Elevating the father of the child into a tragic hero via meticulous character development and cinema-standard direction, 2017’s first season remains one of the finest achievements of recent Latin American TV. Shooting from August 2018, Season 2 has the father investigating another disappearance – of a 15-year-old boy. Big TV festivals beckon.

Related

‘THE HOST 2’ (Fox Networks Group Latin America, Pol-ka)

A groundbreaking pay TV genre blender, part-musical performance, part-comedy sketches, and part-scripted drama, starring Suar as a lovelorn hotel manager who invites singers to perform. Impersonator Martin Bossi pops up as the hotel artistic director manager and, in one classic scene, as Leo Messi, capturing the soccer star’s chronic timidity. Renewed for Season 2, a close second to “The Walking Dead” on FNGLA in Argentina. Ripe for format export. Season 2 will add new stars, which makes things even more complicated for Suar’s character.

‘THE LOBBYIST’

A portrait of corruption and connivance in high places, and the 2018 highlight from the Polka-Turner alliance, airing from May 30 on El Trece. Rodrigo de la Serna (“The Motorcycle Diaries”) plays an ex-Intelligence Service officer bribing and blackmailing his way in the corridors of power.

‘PUERTA 7’ (Netflix, Pol-ka)

Polka’s first Netflix order, now in pre-production. Set against the background of Argentina’s barra brava soccer ultras, “a woman’s attempt to cut through this male-dominated world and cleanse one club of its corruption and criminal element in order to redeem her family name,” Netflix announced last July. Written by Patricio Vega, whose credits include crime-fighting commando thriller “Los Simuladores,” created by “Wild Tales’” Damián Szifrón.

‘EL TIGRE VERON’

Pol-ka taps Marcos Osorio Vidal, co-scribe of “The Bronze Garden” and “The Fragility of Bodies,” to pen the latest series in the Pol-ka, Turner, Cablevisión production alliance. Julio Chávez (“The Red Bear,” “The Custodian”) as a battling trade union leader Verón. To air on Artear’s El Trece, TNT, VOD service Cablevisión Flow.

UNTITLED POLITICAL THRILLER (El Trece, Pol-ka, Cablevision, Oficina Burman/Mediapro)

Bowing a key international alliance, written by Spain’s Humberto Ortega, a co-scribe with “La Casa de Papel’s” Alex Pina on series such as “El Barco” and “Los Serrano,” a potentially caustic presidential race thriller turning on the ethical and emotional roller-coaster ride of a presidential candidate.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

More TV

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Expanding to Cover Entire U.S., No International Launch Plans Right Now

    Soon, virtually anyone in the U.S. will be able to subscribe to YouTube TV, Google’s $40 monthly over-the-top internet television service aimed at cord-cutters. First launched in five cities in April 2016, YouTube TV has been available in the top 100 markets in the U.S., covering around 85% of households, for about a year. Starting [...]

  • NATPE: Turner Latin America, Dopamine Set

    NATPE: Turner Latin America, Dopamine Strike Three-Series Production Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI — Turner Latin America and Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group company, have struck a production alliance to develop and produce three original series: “Tu parte del trato,” “Amarres” and “Coyatl.” The pact adds to the NATPE announcement on Monday of “Las Bravas F.C,” the first series in Turner Latin America’s five-year strategic production partnership [...]

  • Pol-ka at 25: Interview with Founder

    Pol-ka at 25: Adrian Suar Sets New Era Agenda

    MIAMI — Boldly taking on the challenges of TV’s future as it turns 25, Argentina’s Pol-ka Producciones, one of Latin America’s few historic independent TV companies, is turning to the past. Shooting from Jan. 2, but set in Buenos Aires from 1936 to 1945, “Argentina, Land of Passion and Revenge,” (“Argentina, Tierra de Amor y [...]

  • Pol-ka at 25: Highlights on its

    Pol-ka at 25: 2019’s Production Slate Highlights

    MADRID — Pol-ka’s banner titles straddle telenovelas and international-length series. Here are highlights, projects, productions and shows now screening packing one of the most ambitious slates of any Latin American company: ‘ARGENTINA, LAND OF PASSION AND REVENGE’ (Pol-ka) The big one, at least for free-to-air. A period piece, so far more expensive to shoot, so rarer [...]

  • NATPE Briefs: 'Judge Jerry' Sets EP,

    NATPE Briefs: 'Judge Jerry' Sets EP, Sony Pictures Pacts With 'Ugly Betty' Creator

    NBCUniversal’s “Judge Jerry” has set its production team and reached 90% clearance across the U.S. for its fall launch. The court show hosted by longtime talk show host Jerry Springer will be exec produced by Kerry Shannon, previously a producer on “Jerry Springer Show.” Leah Ponce and Joe Scott, alums of “Judge Judy” and other [...]

  • Tamron Hall Brings Her Truth and

    Tamron Hall Brings Her Truth and TV Training to Daytime Talk Show

    MIAMI — Tamron Hall is proud of her TV trifecta. For a few years, the former “Today” anchor could be found most weekdays airing on three networks at the same time. During her 2010-2016 tenure as a co-anchor of “Today’s” 9 a.m. hour, Hall would follow that show by switching to an anchor slot on [...]

  • Meredith Vieira Back in Syndication Game

    Meredith Vieira Back in Syndication Game With '25 Words or Less'

    MIAMI — Meredith Vieira is stocking up on stationary. The former “Today” anchor and panelist on “The View” is set to return to daytime TV in the fall as host of the syndicated game show “25 Words or Less,” from Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Television. Vieira is a 15-time Emmy winner who has worked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad