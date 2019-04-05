Picture Perfect Federation, Michael Shamberg Team on ‘Sisi’ Series

Picture Perfect Federation, the company recently launched by Patrick Wachsberger and Pascal Breton (pictured), has acquired adaptation rights to Allison Pataki’s novels “The Accidental Empress” and “Sisi: Empress on Her Own,” to produce a female-driven period series with a modern spin.

The two novels chart the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria who is still widely known throughout Europe as the beloved “Sisi.”

It will be the first international TV series about the unconventional Empress, who was the Princess Diana of her time. Romy Schneider made Sisi famous with her legendary performance in the 1955 movie “Sissi” which is one of the most successful German-language movies of all time.

Picture Perfect Federation, a joint venture between Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Entertainment and Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment, will handle international sales on the show. Michael Shamberg’s MAS Production (Erin Brockovich, Pulp Fiction) will be executive producing the series with Pataki, who is a New York Times bestselling author.

The series will follow the journey of a strong woman as she accepts and embraces her power in order to make her mark and live on her own terms in a male dominated world.

“Wide in scope with rich period details, this premium drama spanning from 1853 up until the firing shots of World War I will offer a captivating glimpse into the bedrooms and staterooms of one of history’s most intriguing periods and Europe’s most powerful royal family,” said Picture Perfect Federation in its release.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Allison and Michael to treat audiences to the inspiring life story of Empress Elisabeth. Sisi was a woman ahead of her time and indelibly made her mark with dignity and grace,” said Wachsberger.

Breton, meanwhile, pointed out that the “romantic yet tragic destiny of Empress Sisi is almost as well-known as that of the Queen of England.”

“Patrick, Michael and I hope we can attract top global talent to bring this legendary story back to life, and at the same time reveal a young actress as a new global star,” added Breton.

Shamberg said “the story of Sisi was a childhood favorite of my Head of Development Alexandra Zimbler Smith (…) who (depicted) Sisi as an international TV series because of the story’s timeless appeal, particularly in an era of female empowerment.”

Zimbler Smith will executive produce with along with Shamberg and my other executive, Ameet Shukla.

Pataki’s writing credits include “The Traitor’s Wife,” “Where the Light Falls,” and the memoir “Beauty in the Broken Places,” which have been translated into more than a dozen languages. She’s represented by Lacy Lynch of Dupree/Miller and Lucy Stille of APA.