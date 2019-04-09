×
Picture Perfect Federation, Anonymous Content Team on 'Ramses' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Wachsberger Lionsgate
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Picture Perfect Federation, the company recently created by Patrick Wachsberger and Pascal Breton, is teaming up with Anonymous Content to produce a premium TV show based on Christian Jacq’s “Ramses,” an epic saga of the formidable Ancient Egypt king and conqueror.

Anonymous Content and Picture Perfect Federation have jointly acquired rights to Jacq’s five international bestselling books following the story of Pharaoh Ramses II, who was known as the greatest conqueror for sixty-seven years from 1279-1212 B.C. Under the pact, Federation Entertainment and Anonymous Content will hold worldwide distribution rights to the series.

It’s the second series announced by Picture Perfect Federation, a joint venture between Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Entertainment and Breton’s Federation Entertainment. The banner announced last week it was developing a period series about the Empress Elisabeth of Austria who is known as the beloved “Sisi.”

“In an era of such great mythological works as Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, we’re excited about teaming up with Patrick Wachsberger and Anonymous Content to bring together a stellar group of talent and creating this once-in-a-lifetime TV event,” said Breton.

The untitled series, which Wachsberger and Breton discussed during their keynote at MipTV on Tuesday, will shine a spotlight on Ramses, who guided Ancient Egypt to the peak of its power and influence.

“Full of magic, myths and legendary lore, Jacq’s series details the extraordinary stories of love, lust, war, and betrayal entrenched in Egyptian history,” said Picture Perfect Federation.

Jacq is a renown French author who has dedicated his life to ancient Egypt. His internationally acclaimed Ramses book series is a global bestseller, translated into more than 30 languages with more than 11 million copies sold around the world. 

