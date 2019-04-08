×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Peaky Blinders’ Gangster Tommy Shelby to ‘Become Good,’ Reveals Show Creator

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peaky Blinders
CREDIT: Photo by Viglasky © Caryn Mandabach Productions

At a masterclass Monday at Canneseries TV drama festival in Cannes, “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight revealed that by the end of the show’s run, its lead character, ruthless gangster Tommy Shelby, will have undergone a surprising transformation.

Season 5 of the show is airing now, and Knight is writing Season 6, and with Season 7 it will come to a close as World War II starts.

During past seasons Shelby – played by Cillian Murphy – has been shown to be a savage killer, damaged by his experiences in World War I. “[Season 7] will tell a different story, where Tommy Shelby – who begins as this nihilistic, looking-out only for his family person – will be redeemed, and he will become good,” Knight revealed. “I want to take him on that journey from the person we saw [in Season 1], to the person he will become in 1939.”

Knight explained that the show had been inspired by stories his mother and father had told him about a real family of gangsters who operated an illegal gambling operation in Birmingham, England during their childhoods. He decided to mythologize this period of British history between the wars in the same way that Hollywood had mythologized the world of the cowboys in Westerns.

Related

Knight said that he had wanted to portray working-class British people in a way that was different to how they had been shown in most other period dramas. “The tradition in Britain is if you do anything about working-class people either they are scary or funny or it is a shame, it’s a pity … we must feel sorry for them,” Knight said.

“The experiences I had of working-class life was of people enjoying themselves, having a laugh, having fun, having self-respect; they were in control of their own destines to an extent, and so I wanted to reflect that. So you had a working-class environment where these people are sort of aristocracy in a way within their own community,” he said.

Another way that Knight sought to reinvent the British period drama was to use modern popular music as a soundtrack, including music by artists like P.J. Harvey, Nick Cave and David Bowie. One of the most recent musicians to contribute tracks is American rapper A$AP Rocky.

Peaky Blinders” started to shoot in 2012, but Knight revealed that he’d first pitched the idea to Channel 4 about 25 years ago. He said he was glad it hadn’t been picked up then, as now – with large high-definition TV sets in most homes, and the use of CGI during post-production – it is possible to recreate the glamour of the period through high-production values.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Pose

    TV News Roundup: 'Pose' Season 2 Sets FX Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, the third season of “Sneaky Pete” sets a third season premiere date and Apple adds series regulars to Chris Evans’ “Defending Jacob.” DATES The ten-episode second season of “Pose” will debut on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX. Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990. On [...]

  • Peaky Blinders

    'Peaky Blinders' Gangster Tommy Shelby to 'Become Good,' Reveals Show Creator

    At a masterclass Monday at Canneseries TV drama festival in Cannes, “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight revealed that by the end of the show’s run, its lead character, ruthless gangster Tommy Shelby, will have undergone a surprising transformation. Season 5 of the show is airing now, and Knight is writing Season 6, and with Season [...]

  • 'Preacher' To End With Season 4

    'Preacher' to End With Season 4 on AMC

    The fourth season of AMC’s “The Preacher” will also be its last, Variety has learned. The series, based on the graphic novels by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find [...]

  • Discovery Hires Fox Vet Nathaniel Brown

    Discovery Hires Fox Vet Nathaniel Brown to Lead Global Communications

    Discovery Inc. has brought in Nathaniel Brown as its new executive vice president of global communications. Brown comes to Discovery from 21st Century Fox, where, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, he served as the deputy global communications chief for the company’s portfolio of cable, broadcast, film and pay TV assets. “We [...]

  • Ryan O'Connell Punam Patel Special Netflix

    TV Review: 'Special' on Netflix

    The protagonist of “Special” would probably hate how people are describing the (funny! smart!) TV show about his life as being about “a gay, disabled man.” In fact, when Ryan (creator Ryan O’Connell) gets hit by a car shortly before starting a new job in the pilot, and his new co-workers assume that the physical [...]

  • Michael Schwimmer Fuse

    Fuse Media President, CEO Michael Schwimmer Resigns

    Fuse Media president and CEO Michael Schwimmer is stepping down. Schwimmer’s last day at Fuse will be April 12. Mike Roggero, COO & CFO of Fuse, has been named interim CEO. “I have spent nearly 16 years working closely with this incredible company, its board, executive team and some of the most talented people in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad