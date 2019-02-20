×

Paul Feig to Speak at the Edinburgh TV Festival

CREDIT: Courtesy of Edinburgh TV Festival

Paul Feig will deliver the Worldview Address at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the U.K.’s leading gathering for small-screen folk, it was announced Wednesday.

The actor-writer-director, whose myriad credits include creating the Emmy-nominated series “Freaks and Geeks” and directing hit comedy movies such as “Bridesmaids,” will “bring his unique perspective on the global television and film landscape,” the fest said.

Feig will discuss his work on such shows as “Arrested Development,” “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Mad Men,” “30 Rock” and “Parks and Recreation,” and films like “The Heat,” “Spy,” “Ghostbusters” and “A Simple Favor,” according to the fest.

“My wife and I first came to the Edinburgh Festival almost 30 years ago and it quickly became my goal to one day be a part of it,” Feig said in a statement. “And so to be delivering the Worldview Address for the festival that is at the heart of the British TV industry is quite a dream come true. I’ve had a lifelong love of U.K. television and so this is truly an honor for me.”

The festival’s executive chair Graham Stuart said: “Edinburgh 2019 will be graced by an extraordinary man…blazing a trail for gender equality on and off screen. Paul Feig will bring a remarkable Hollywood resume and brilliant wit and humor to this year’s delegates. They will be highly entertained and almost certainly converted.”

Last year, Feig launched digital company Powderkeg, which is “committed to elevating female and LGBTQ creators and filmmakers of color.” Powderkeg and writer-producer Sameer Gardezi recently kicked off the emerging writers’ program Break the Room.

Feig has put his support behind the 4% Challenge, which urges filmmakers to make a commitment to work with a female director within 18 months, and is an ambassador for Women in Film’s ReFrame program.

