Paul Dempsey to Lead BBC Studios’ Global Distribution Business

Leo Barraclough

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, has brought its international sales and distribution businesses, encompassing content sales, branded services and ancillaries, into a single group, with Paul Dempsey taking the role of president of global distribution.

Dempsey will relocate to New York and have responsibility for BBC Studios’ overall sales and distribution strategy, key customer management, and its international channels and services.

The president of Americas, the managing director of Australia and New Zealand, and the exec VPs of Asia, Western Europe and CEMA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) will report to Dempsey.

Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, said: “Bringing together our international regions, while maintaining a strong regional focus, continues the evolution of our global distribution business and particularly the way we serve major customers.”

Dempsey said: “Having visibility across all our customer relationships and international distribution activity will make us more joined-up and effective both globally and regionally.”

Dempsey joined BBC Worldwide in 1998 and has held a number of senior positions, including interim CEO, managing director, consumer products, and director of audio and music.

The changes take effect on Sept. 1.

BBC Studios has offices in 22 markets globally, including six production bases in the U.K., and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which makes around 2,500 hours of content a year, has revenue of around £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion).

BBC Studios’ shows include “Dancing With the Stars,” “Top Gear” and “Doctor Who.”

