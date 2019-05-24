International TV Newswire: Nick News, Apple Adds Starzplay, Globo Keeps Warner Bros.

This week’s International TV Newswire sees Nickelodeon’s influence grow in Mexico, Navratilova host a trans-athlete debate for the BBC, Globo and Warner Bros. extend in Brazil, Apple pick up Starzplay and HBO profile a polemical Spanish soccer legend.

Nickelodeon Signs Mexican Influencer

Nickelodeon Latin America has signed an exclusive global representation deal with popular Mexican YouTuber Isabella de La Torre, “La Bala.” Under the agreement, Nickelodeon will promote the influencer across multiple platforms, through consumer products, original productions, social media, live events and editorial content. The network will focus heavily on her musical career – she sings and plays the piano, guitar and ukulele – and has plans to merchandize a line of consumer products in fashion, accessories and more. In 2016 and ‘17 La Bala was nominated for Best Influencer at the Kid’s Choice Awards Mexico, and invited to present in 2018.

BBC, Martina Navratilova Ready Trans Athlete Special

Earlier this year tennis great Martina Navratilova kicked off a heated and public debate regarding male to female transgender athletes and their involvement in sports. Now, in a BBC special from creative director by Brook Lapping titled “Trans Athletes: A Fair Playing Field?” Navratilova will further the debate and search for answers to difficult questions with the help of other athletes, scientists, doctors and sports officials who will provide a range of takes from various points of view around the sporting world. The special was commissioned by Charlotte Morre and Emma Loach at BBC Documentaries, and is executive produced by Emma Hindley.

Globo, Warner Bros. Extend Brazilian Broadcast Deal

Brazilian public broadcaster Globo and Warner Bros. Intl. Television Distribution have signed a multi-year renewal of their exclusive free-to-air broadcast contract. Warner Bros. films such as “A Star is Born,” “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindewald” and the company’s DC Comics film catalog, including recent hits “Aquaman” and “Shazam,” are included in the deal. Globo CEO Carlos Henrique Schroder and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution president Jeff Schlesinger (pictured) finalized the deal at the LA Screenings.

Apple TV Scores Starzplay in Europe, LatAm

Starz new streaming service, Starzplay, has been made available to Apple TV customers across a number of major markets in Europe and Latin America including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. The service is available via the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs. The app gives subscribers access to current Starz Originals, and will be the exclusive location to stream upcoming Starz Original content which will be available day-and-date with the U.S. broadcasts. The service also offers subscribers the option to download content to be watched later offline.

HBO España’s Jesús Gil Docu-Series Coming in July

HBO España’s first entirely in-house docu-series “The Pioneer,” revolving around the larger-than-life and often polemic construction magnate, soccer club owner and politician Jesús Gil, will be made available on the network and through the HBO España streaming platform this July. Gil lived a loud and public life, but the series promises a behind the scenes look that is sure to surprise viewers familiar with his time as mayor of the southern city of Marbella or head of the Atlético de Madrid soccer club. HBO Spain previously co-produced the World Cup preview series “Destination Russia” ahead of last summer’s competition, and this year announced new fiction series “30 Coins” from Spanish genre director Alex de la Iglesia and Isabel Coixet’s first series, “Foodie Love.”