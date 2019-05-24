×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International TV Newswire: Nick News, Apple Adds Starzplay, Globo Keeps Warner Bros.

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Globo

This week’s International TV Newswire sees Nickelodeon’s influence grow in Mexico, Navratilova host a trans-athlete debate for the BBC, Globo and Warner Bros. extend in Brazil, Apple pick up Starzplay and HBO profile a polemical Spanish soccer legend.

Nickelodeon Signs Mexican Influencer

Nickelodeon Latin America has signed an exclusive global representation deal with popular Mexican YouTuber Isabella de La Torre, “La Bala.” Under the agreement, Nickelodeon will promote the influencer across multiple platforms, through consumer products, original productions, social media, live events and editorial content. The network will focus heavily on her musical career – she sings and plays the piano, guitar and ukulele – and has plans to merchandize a line of consumer products in fashion, accessories and more. In 2016 and ‘17 La Bala was nominated for Best Influencer at the Kid’s Choice Awards Mexico, and invited to present in 2018.

Related

BBC, Martina Navratilova Ready Trans Athlete Special

Earlier this year tennis great Martina Navratilova kicked off a heated and public debate regarding male to female transgender athletes and their involvement in sports. Now, in a BBC special from creative director by Brook Lapping titled “Trans Athletes: A Fair Playing Field?” Navratilova will further the debate and search for answers to difficult questions with the help of other athletes, scientists, doctors and sports officials who will provide a range of takes from various points of view around the sporting world. The special was commissioned by Charlotte Morre and Emma Loach at BBC Documentaries, and is executive produced by Emma Hindley.

Globo, Warner Bros. Extend Brazilian Broadcast Deal

Brazilian public broadcaster Globo and Warner Bros. Intl. Television Distribution have signed a multi-year renewal of their exclusive free-to-air broadcast contract. Warner Bros. films such as “A Star is Born,” “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindewald” and the company’s DC Comics film catalog, including recent hits “Aquaman” and “Shazam,” are included in the deal. Globo CEO Carlos Henrique Schroder and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution president Jeff Schlesinger (pictured) finalized the deal at the LA Screenings.

Apple TV Scores Starzplay in Europe, LatAm

Starz new streaming service, Starzplay, has been made available to Apple TV customers across a number of major markets in Europe and Latin America including the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. The service is available via the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs. The app gives subscribers access to current Starz Originals, and will be the exclusive location to stream upcoming Starz Original content which will be available day-and-date with the U.S. broadcasts. The service also offers subscribers the option to download content to be watched later offline.

HBO España’s Jesús Gil Docu-Series Coming in July

HBO España’s first entirely in-house docu-series “The Pioneer,” revolving around the larger-than-life and often polemic construction magnate, soccer club owner and politician Jesús Gil, will be made available on the network and through the HBO España streaming platform this July. Gil lived a loud and public life, but the series promises a behind the scenes look that is sure to surprise viewers familiar with his time as mayor of the southern city of Marbella or head of the Atlético de Madrid soccer club. HBO Spain previously co-produced the World Cup preview series “Destination Russia” ahead of last summer’s competition, and this year announced new fiction series “30 Coins” from Spanish genre director Alex de la Iglesia and Isabel Coixet’s first series, “Foodie Love.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Nickelodeon, Starzplay, Globo-Warner Bros., BBC And

    International TV Newswire: Nick News, Apple Adds Starzplay, Globo Keeps Warner Bros.

    This week’s International TV Newswire sees Nickelodeon’s influence grow in Mexico, Navratilova host a trans-athlete debate for the BBC, Globo and Warner Bros. extend in Brazil, Apple pick up Starzplay and HBO profile a polemical Spanish soccer legend. Nickelodeon Signs Mexican Influencer Nickelodeon Latin America has signed an exclusive global representation deal with popular Mexican [...]

  • Singer Adam Levine performs with Maroon

    Adam Levine Leaves 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

    After 16 seasons on “The Voice,” Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will not be returning to a coach’s chair when the NBC singing competition series begins its 17th edition in the fall. Levine has been a coach on the show since its inception in 2011. He will be replaced next season by Gwen Stefani. “Voice” [...]

  • Vis-a-Vis Mediapro

    Fox's Hit Spanish Drama 'Locked Up' Gets Spinoff, Launching 2020

    Fox Network Groups in Spain and Globomedia, the Barcelona-based parent company of production house The Mediapro Studio, have announced a spinoff to Mediapro’s flagship Catalan series “Vis a Vis” (“Locked Up”). Set to air on Fox networks in 2020, “Vis a Vis: El Oasis” will close the circle on narratives from the original series, bringing [...]

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Scribe Bringing SAS Special

    ‘Peaky Blinders’ Scribe Bringing Special Forces Story ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ to TV

    Steven Knight is adapting “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” bringing the story of the elite British special forces unit to TV. Knight has enjoyed enormous success with his series “Peaky Blinders,” and also penned “Taboo” and the feature films “Locke” and “Eastern Promises.” His SAS series will be based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling non-fiction book “SAS: Rogue [...]

  • ‘Riviera’ Renewed for Season 3 at

    ‘Riviera’ With Julia Stiles Renewed for Season 3 at Sky

    Sky has ordered a third season of “Riviera” with filming starting this fall. Julia Stiles will return as Georgina Clios and the action is set to move from France’s Cote d’Azur to an international stage. Stiles will also exec produce the new season, which was announced soon after season two launched on U.K. pay-TV platform [...]

  • Ari Emanuel Endeavor

    Endeavor IPO Filing Offers Details of Company's Financials, Leadership Pay Packages

    Endeavor’s IPO filing Thursday offers a hard look at the company’s financial performance during the past three years during a period of rapid growth for the company that’s home to UFC, WME, Professional Bull Riders and a clutch of other assets. Endeavor is generating solid free cash flow from operations and healthy adjusted earnings for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad