Newen Partners With Anton to Ramp Up Global Content Slate

Newen, the Paris-based production and sales company owned by TF1 Group, has signed a strategic deal with Anton, a producer and financier of global content.

Under the pact, Anton will co-invest up to €35 million ($39 million) in Newen’s distribution rights for both in-house productions and third-party programs across fiction, documentary and animation.

This agreement will allow Newen to pursue the international expansion it kicked off more than a year ago. Newen, which is already well-positioned in French-speaking markets with production banners such as Capa Drama (“Versailles”) and Telfrance, recently acquired a majority stake in Canadian outfit Reel One, which specializes in TV films for the North American and global markets.

Founded by Sebastien Raybaud in 2011, Anton has been co-financing a number of international films from Studiocanal, notably the “Paddington” franchise, “Non-Stop” and “Shaun the Sheep,” and is also set to co-finance the upcoming animated feature “Fireheart,” from the producers of “Ballerina.” Anton is also active on the TV side, boasting a co-financing/co-production partnership with Federation Entertainment. Its TV projects include the acclaimed BBC series and recent International Emmy nominee, “McMafia,” “Les Misérables,” “Gentleman Jack” and Tom Hooper’s anticipated adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials.”

“Anton shares our ambition,” Romain Bessi, Newen’s managing director, said. “Its support will help speed up our growth and expand our European projects by boosting their export potential.”

Raybaud said: “Newen has a proven track record in creating original, world-class content for the global market.” He added that Newen was at a “key moment in its expansion.”