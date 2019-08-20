Netflix Teams With ‘The Killing’ Creator for Crime Thriller ‘The Chestnut Man’

HAUGESUND, Norway — Further expanding its Scandinavian footprint, Netflix has announced its second Danish original series, “The Chestnut Man,” a police thriller based on “The Killing” creator Søren Sveistrup’s popular novel.

The streaming giant will team with Sveistrup’s SAM Productions, minority owned by Studiocanal, part of Vivendi Canal Plus Group, to deliver this noir-influenced literary adaptation, which will track two Copenhagen detectives as they investigate an increasingly high profile murder case.

“Netflix has shown a strong, genuine interest in my book and I’m excited about the deal and confident that Netflix will be the perfect place for [it],” says Sveistrup.

The six-episode, 50-minute series marks Netflix’s continued push into the Scandinavian market. In recent years, the streamer picked up international rights for the TV 2 produced potboiler “Borderliner” and partnered with Miso Film for their first Danish original, “The Rain.” The latter will draw to a close following its third season next year.

”After the success of “The Rain,” we are excited to announce our next Danish Original which will be building on the great tradition of Nordic Noir,” notes Tesha Crawford, director of Netflix International Originals in Northern Europe.

“We were instantly compelled by the strong story and Søren’s voice. We are happy to continue the collaboration with SAM Productions and are looking forward to bringing ‘The Chestnut Man’ to our global audience.”

Co-founded by Sveistrup, Adam Price, and Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen in 2014, SAM Productions is also the outfit behind “Ragnarok,” a Netflix Norwegian original due out in 2020.

“We are looking very much forward to bringing Søren’s amazing international bestseller to the screen, and we are very excited and proud to announce the continuation of our good collaboration with Netflix,” added Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen.

“The novel has been translated into 28 languages and it’s being published in more than 50 countries, we are therefore thrilled to be able to release this original Danish story, in the Danish language, worldwide with Netflix as our partner.”

Production is slated to begin in 2020. The series will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide, though the launch date has yet to be announced.