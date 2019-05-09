×
Netflix Signs Up Mexico’s Manolo Caro to Exclusive Multi-Year Pact

CREDIT: Netflix

Mexican director-writer-producer Manolo Caro whose hit Netflix series “The House of Flowers” (“La Casa de las Flores”) was renewed for two more seasons last year, has inked an exclusive production pact with the streaming giant. In an unprecedented multi-year deal for a Mexican director, Caro has committed to creating several TV series for Netflix.

First out the gate is “Someone Has to Die” (Alguien Tiene Que Morir”), a three-episode mini-series set in 1950s Spain, created by Caro and penned by Monika Revilla, Fernando Perez and Caro. Rafael Ley, Maria Jose Cordova, Carlos Taibo and Caro serve as producers.

The mini-series kicks off when a young man’s parents summon him home from Mexico to introduce him to his bride-to-be but he stuns them when he returns with Lazaro, a ballet dancer. The family realizes that to stay one step ahead of Spain’s repressive government, someone will have to die.

Caro has been working back to back on the upcoming seasons of “The House of Flowers” with season two slated to drop this year and season three in 2020. “The series has opened doors for us,” said Caro last year who works with a team of writers to sketch his vision of a dysfunctional Latino family. “The House of Flowers” is his first television project through his shingle, Noc Noc Cinema.

Caro is also known for his hit remake of Italian comedy, “Perfect Strangers” (“Perfectos Desconocidos”), co-produced and released by exhibition giant Cinepolis in Mexico and released by Pantelion in the U.S., and his romantic comedies “La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal” and “No sé si cortarme las venas o dejármelas largas,” the latter his 2013 feature debut that he adapted from his play.

“The great talent that Manolo Caro has for relevant, unique and personal stories makes him one of the most interesting and playful voices of his generation,” said Francisco Ramos, VP of international originals for Latin America and Spain.

“His creative vision transforms his work into mosaics of cultural and social richness that travel beyond the borders of Mexico, as seen in the success of ‘The House of Flowers,’” Ramos noted, adding: “We are proud that Netflix is now the home of the House of Manolo Caro.”

“Being able to create universal content and do it with the greatest creative freedom are two compelling reasons to take this journey with Netflix,” said Caro, adding: “Over the next four years I have committed to telling stories in different languages and from different frontiers, but always speaking honestly about issues that are important to me.”

Caro is the first Mexican director to rank in the Top Ten national box office for three consecutive years.

