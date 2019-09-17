Netflix Orders Danish Supernatural Thriller Series ‘Equinox’

Netflix has ordered “Equinox,” a six-part Danish supernatural thriller series based on a well-known podcast, “Equinox 1985.”

The show, which will be created by Tea Lindeburg (“Kødkataloget”), is set to start shooting later this year. It will be executive produced by Piv Bernth (“The Killing”) at Apple Tree Productions, which is backed by ITV Studios. Production is expected to start later this year.

“Equinox” takes place in Denmark and follows a woman named Anna, who was traumatized by the mysterious disappearance of a school class in 1999, when she was 10. Twenty years later, Anna sets off to discover what happened to the class when she finds out that the only survivor from 1999 mysteriously died. The character-driven series toggles between 1999 and the present time.

The original podcast, “Equinox 1985,” topped the iTunes podcast chart in Denmark.

“’Equinox’ is a very unique story about the difference between reality and imagination and the relation between free will and fate – all set in a normal Danish family,” Bernth said.

Tesha Crawford, the director of Netflix International Originals in Northern Europe, said the new series “brings together a locally successful story and a highly acclaimed Danish producer.”

Crawford added that it had been “very inspiring to work with a narrative that actually comes from a non-traditional format like a podcast.”

Netflix’s first Danish original, “The Rain,” debuted last year.