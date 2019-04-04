Netflix’s ‘High Seas’: 5 Takes on the New Spanish Series

MADRID — Netflix’s “High Seas,” its fourth Spanish Original Series, produced by “Velvet’s” Bambú Producciones, initiated rehearsals in October. Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date this year.

But, following on “The Cable Girls,” Netflix’s first Spanish original and another Bambú production, “Elite,” and “Money Heist” (La casa de papel), expectation is high. Variety visited the set in late January and interviewed Bambú founder and lead writer Ramón Campos. Following, five takes on the upcoming Netflix original:

1.MYSTERY AND, AS ALWAYS, MELODRAMA

Created by Campos and Gema R. Niera, “High Seas” (Alta Mar) is set in the late 1940s on a luxury transatlantic liner crying passengers from Spain to Brazil. A murder is committed, of a woman passenger not on the passenger list and whom no one remembers. Only one thing is certain: The murder cannot leave the ship. Campos with producer-partner Teresa Fernández-Valdés broke out internationally with 2011-13 “Gran Hotel” and 2014-16’s “Velvet,” women’s melodramas which offered an upscale alternative and limited series resolution to audiences once fixated on long-running series and soaps. “We want to find new ways to channel this melodrama,” Campos said on the set of “High Seas.” So while “Gran Hotel” was “melodrama and mystery,” “High Seas” will be “mystery with melodrama.”

2.A VINTAGE PERIOD DECOR

Taking melodrama to a modern level, Bambú’s solution, Campos said, was “to give a female public, enamored of romantic series and melodramas, a quality product, something it could be proud to see.” That can be seen in the sets of “High Seas,” covering a total 29,000 square feet. All were designed to create the glamour and luxury of a ‘40s cruiser, according to art director Carlos Bodelón. One centerpiece set, of the boat’s first-class restaurant, the tables set spaciously apart from one another, has a deep-marine blue and black carpet, tubular light fixtures set into pillars, a grand staircase sweeping up to a mezzanine level. First class cabins has large-paneled glass windows. The sets are designed, but incorporate real-life props, such as an early 20th century compass on the captain’s bridge, which proudly proclaims its fabrication in Liverpool. Bambu productions, whether for free to air (“Morocco: Love in Times of War,” made for Atresmedia) or pay/SVOD (“Velvet Collection”) are exquisite in palette and composition they can be watched with the sound turned down. Picturing the elegance of a liner, “High Seas” may at times be no no exception.

3.A CELL-PHONE AESTHETIC

Netflix asked “High Seas” director to shoot, “thinking of close-ups not wide general shots, allowing viewers had high quality viewing on small devices,” said Campos. That, and “the use of cutaways, dollies in towards the characters, how the characters are captured,” will give the series something of the aesthetics of a comic book,” Campos added. Older audiences love murder mysteries. But Netflix audience target is every single person in the world. Just as sci-fi drama-thriller “Osmosis,” its third French original, which world premiered at last week’s Series Mania, proved to targeted for more than 15-25s, despite what could seem a Agatha Christie premise – the murderer must still be on the ship – this is for a far longer demo as well.

CREDIT: Marco de comunicación/Netflix

4.GIVING A PAY-TV EDGE TO BROAD AUDIENCE SCRIPTED

“High Seas” captures the glamor of the ‘1940s. That’s nowhere to be seen on its Fraser poster, released April 4 by Netflix. The hulking black hull of the cruiser, a steel Leviathan, rears into the sky, as the ship pounds an endless dark ocean, black storm clouds dwarfing a wane sunset. “Some secrets are deeper than the ocean,” the logline reads. The only nod to the ship’s art deco elegance is a design under the title. Netflix has given little clue to who did it, but even potential suspects, let alone motives. The lower class passengers are “traveling from Europe to Latin America in search of a better life.” Lead characters include sisters Carolina (Alejandra Onieva) and Eva (Ivana Baquero), “as different as they are inseparable)” and handsome officer Nicolás, “a man who fate has put in the wrong place.” “Love, intrigues and many lies… in a ship that hides a story in each one of its cabins and a dark secret deep inside.” Whatever the final explanation, it may well be more unsettling than traditional murder mysteries of old.

CREDIT: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

5.ONE REASON FOR THE SPANISH SCRIPTED BOOM

Seasons of “The Cable Girls,” now shooting its fourth, have frequently made Parrot Analytics tables of top 10 streamer shows in Latin America countries. “Elite,” Spain’s second Netflix Original, was ranked by its data as one of the most in-demand series throughout the world in October 2018. Presented it’s first quarter 2018 results, Netflix declared “Money Heist,” then an acquisition, now an upcoming original, to be its most-watched foreign-language series ever. That shouldn’t be put down just to the estimated 477 million native Spanish speakers in the world. Another reason is Spanish showrunners’ origins. Campos and Sedes broke through, at least for Spain, with 2007’s “Desaparecida,” made for public broadcaster TVE, a milestone in Spanish TV production, bringing the pace and character complexity of contemporary international scripted series to Spain. Campos, like “Money Heist’s” Alex Pina and Esther Martínez-Lobato or Ivan Escobar (“Vis-a-Vis”) came of age professionally writing for free-to-air TV. “We lived off the audience. There was only one mantra:’Trap the audience and never, ever, let him get away.” he remembered on the set of “High Seas.” “I have to deliver a sick in minute one, then a twist, another, another, all through to the end, and ramp up to a cliffhanger so that audiences want to see more the next day, or to see the next episode.” That craft is in this generation of screenwriters “DNA,” he claims. Expect to see its results in “High Seas.”