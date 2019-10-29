×
Netflix Picks Up ‘Greatest Events of World War Two in Colour’ Documentary Series

CREDIT: WMR

Netflix will show “Greatest Events of World War Two in Colour” in the U.S. and internationally after snapping up rights to the documentary series. The series brings a new perspective to the conflict with color footage of key events such as D-Day, the war in the Pacific, and the horrors of Hiroshima.

Alan Griffiths’ U.K. indie World Media Rights made the doc with Germany’s ZDF Enterprises. The latter distributes and struck the Netflix deal, which covers 190 countries.

Following on from WMR’s earlier “World War Two in HD Colour,” which was narrated by Robert Powell, the new series uses the same colorization techniques to bring archive footage to life. It has has rare library footage from Japan and Russia, among other locations, much of it never seen before.

Alan Griffiths, CEO of World Media Rights, said: ‘We’re thrilled that Netflix is bringing ‘Greatest Events of World War Two in HD Colour’ to their millions of subscribers. The series reveals unseen archive footage from the most perilous moments of WWII in remarkable color that makes for compelling box-set viewing”.

WMR is currently working on a new in-color series “Royals in Colour.” It will chart the struggle of royals around the world as they struggle to keep the crown on their heads, from the World War I to the present day.

