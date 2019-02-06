Netflix Unveils Five New Spanish Original Series

BERLIN — Netflix has unveiled five new Spanish original series, including titles by well-known film director Nacho Vigalondo (“Time Crimes”) and Pau Freixas, executive producer of Spanish breakout “The Red Band Society.”

The new titles see the streaming giant near doubling the number of new and returning scripted series it has in development and production in Spain from six to 11.

Marking its first collaborations with two classic Spanish production houses, Filmax and Plano a Plano, the new series sees the streaming giant still still predominantly targeting women and YA viewers, but brings a far larger variety of series types to the mix.

Announced on the eve of the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, to which Netflix brings a powerful at least 49 executive delegation, and has its first movie ever playing in competition, Isabel Coixet’s “Elisa & Marcela,” the five series announcement marks yet another powerful statement of Netflix’s ambitions in Europe and in Spain in particular where it is launching its European Production Hub.

Scheduled to launch on Netflix from 2020, the five new shows, now in different stages of development, cover “a variety of genres and formats that will offer consumers a diverse and exciting choice of content,” Netflix said in a statement Wednesday which consistently emphasized the diversity of its offering.

Described by Netflix as a “down-to-earth superhero comedy,” Vigalondo’s “El vecino” is produced by Zeta Audiovisual, the same company behind Netlix’s Spanish-language global breakout “Elite.”

Based on El Vecino graphic novels created by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez and published by Astiberri, it stars Quim Gutiérrez (“Spy Time”) as a man struggling at work and romance who has an alien land on him and transfer him his powers. “Spanish Affair’s” Clara Lago co-stars.

Created and directed by Freixas, produced by Filmax (“The Red Band Society,” “I Know Who You Are”) and starring Verónica Echegui (“Fortitude”), “Días de Navidad” turns on four sisters celebrating Christmas in their family home in adolescence, adulthood and old age.

Billed by Netflix as an “extraordinary gripping drama,” “El desorden que dejas,” has Raquel, a young literature teacher. move back to her husband’s home town, which hides multiple secrets. The series is written by Carlos Montero, adapting his prizewinning bestseller.

Based on the fantasy novel trilogy “Memorias de Idhún,” the series of the same name will be an anime-style series directed by Maite Ruiz de Austri and produced by Pilar Blasco and Alexis Barroso at Endemol Shine’s Zeppelin. Laura Gallego and Andrés Carrión are penning the magical tale of astrology, an evil necromancer and a battle for freedom in the mythical land of Idhun.

Produced by César Benítez’s Plano a Plano (“El Príncipe,” “Allí Abajo”), “Valeria,” which Netflix terms “a beautifully-written female dramedy,” turns on a writer in crisis, her three best women friends, and their “whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, unfaithfulness, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joy and dreams of the future.” Screenwriter-novelist María López Castaño (“Los hombres de Paco,” “Gran Hotel”) is lead writer.

“At Netflix, we want to produce local stories with a global appeal and Spain has constantly generated amazing television both for Spain and the world,” said Francisco Ramos, Netflix vice president Original Series, in reference to “Money Heist,” the most-watched foreign-language series ever on Netflix, it announced last year, and “Elite,” ranked by Parrot Analytics as the most-mentioned series on social media in the world during some weeks of October.

Ramos added that “this is a meaningful investment in the Spanish market and we are looking forward to continue expanding, not only with series but also movies, documentaries, unscripted.”

The five new shows join “Las chicas del cable,” “Elite” and “Money Heist” (La casa de papel), and the new upcoming shows “Hache,” “Alta Mar” and “Criminal.”

With regards to Netflix movie originals in Spain, family animated movie “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos is currently in production at Madrid’s SPA studios. Live action movies “Diecisiete” and “Hogar” are both in post-production and being readied for release in 2019 and 2010 respectively.

THE FIVE NEW SERIES, FULLER DETAILS:

‘EL VECINO’

Directed by: Nacho Vigalondo

Showrunners: Carlos de Pando y Sara Antuña

Written by: Miguel Esteban and Raúl Navarro

Executive producers: Nahikari Ipiña y Eneko Gutiérrez

Production company: Zeta Audiovisual

Main cast: Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Catalina Sopelana, Adrián Pino

‘DÍAS DE NAVIDAD’

Created and directed by: Pau Freixas

Written by: Pau Freixas and Clara Esparrach

Produced by: Filmax (Arca Audiovisual)

Main cast: Verónica Echegui, Anna Moliner, Nerea Barros, Victoria Abril, Verónica Forqué, Charo López, Ángela Molina, Elena Anaya

‘EL DESORDEN QUE DEJAS’

Written and created by: Carlos Montero, based on his 2016 Premio Primavera de Novela award-winning novel

‘VALERIA’

Written by: María López Castaño with Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Eguiarte

Created by: María López Castaño, based on the novels of Elísabet Benavent, published by Penguin Random House

Creative consultant: Elísabet Benavent

Produced by: Plano a Plano

‘MEMORIAS DE IDHÚN’

Directed by: Maite Ruiz de Austri

Executive producers: Pilar Blasco and Alexis Barroso

Written by: Laura Gallego and Andrés Carrión

Produced by: Zeppelin, an Endemol Shine company

Based on: Memorias de Idhún trilogy by Laura Gallego Editorial SM